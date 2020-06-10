A small crowd gathered Wednesday to help the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) celebrate the service of 20 educators.
However, this year, the celebration looked a little different than normal. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the more traditional banquet was substituted with a short ceremony in the parking lot of Grand Island Senior High.
Even with the changes needed, event organizer and Grand Island Public Schools Transition Specialist Karma Lewandowski said it was no less important for the educators to be recognized.
“We originally were not planning on doing anything,” Lewandowski said. “But, as I took my stepson to drive-by graduation parties, I thought that we could do something and these people needed to be recognized.”
The event began with a moment of recognition for educators who had reached milestones in years of service to Grand Island Public Schools.
— Lori Coble, Brian Harphman, Kip Ramsey and Julie McCoy were recognized for 25 years of service.
— Michelle Thorne was the lone educator recognized for 30 years of service.
— Katie Ramsey and Monica Simonson were recognized for 35 years of service.
— Jill Klingman and Colette Sorenson were recognized for 40 years of service.
After the recognition of service, the GIEA honored 14 retiring educators.
Among the retirees were Lora Rice, who spent 33 years with GIPS, and Myla Thompson, who spent 28 years with the district.
Both Rice and Thompson worked as sign language interpreters for GIPS.
The duo said they looked back on their time working in education fondly.
“No two days were the same,” Rice said. “We have met some fabulous people.”
Both agreed that one of the best parts of their job was helping students and seeing the students light up when they began understanding course work.
The two said they also cherish the relationships formed with students, fellow faculty and individuals around the country they have had the opportunity to meet.
Rice said she plans to take up beekeeping, read more and spend time with family during retirement.
Thompson also planned on staying busy during retirement.
“I am going to volunteer at all of the places I have wanted to,” Thompson said.
Already a volunteer at the Stuhr Museum, Thompson said she looked forward to continuing to spend her time in service of others.
At the conclusion of the event, retiree Deborah Gnuse thanked each retiring educator, and said she looked forward to continuing to work with them in the GIEA retirement group.
Other retirees included Gregg Bieber, Jill Foltz, Jill Klingman, Tamara Larson, Kim McCain, Tammy Nance, Beverly Pop, Katie Ramsey, Rhonda Riha, Monica Simonson and Patti Van Pelt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.