A sign that Grand Island is slowly emerging from the impact of the COVID-19 virus is that unemployment claims are going down.
“New unemployment claims for Hall County have slowed dramatically,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. “It is a sign that furloughs and layoffs are slowing.”
In March 21, the Nebraska Department of Labor reported that there were 256 unemployment claims filed in Grand Island. That number went up the following week, March 28, to 787, and peaking April 4 at 940.
Beginning on April 11, the unemployment claims began to slowly go down from 759, to 525 on April 18; 365, April 25; 357, May 2; 305, May 9; 284. May 16; and 200, May 23.
Those numbers are expected to continue to decline as many retail stores, restaurant and other businesses, which have had to close to the public because of the virus, begin to gradually reopen in June.
While much of the local economy slowed because of the pandemic, $7.33 million in total building permits were issued by the city of Grand Island in April compared with $7.14 million in April. For the year, nearly $40 million in building permits have been issued compared with $36.1 million in 2019. More than $10.8 million in new residential construction has been issued as of April compared with $6.8 million during the same time period last year.
In April, $3.8 million in building permits for new business and business additions, repairs and alterations were issued, such as Dramco Tool, 502 Claude Road, addition, $1,114,686; and Central Community College, 3134 U.S. Highway 34, Health and Tech addition, $1,488,000; among others.
Johnson also reported that there were 206 enplanements in April at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, bringing the 2020 year to date total to 13,743. She said this compares with 5,362 enplanements in April 2019; the year to date total in 2019 was 23,369.
Airport Manager Mike Olson reported seeing increased travel this week, Johnson said. “This is positive news.”
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell again during April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
The report stated that the broad-based decline included cyclically important sectors such as manufacturing and housing construction. There also was an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, which creates challenges for agriculture and other export-oriented industries. Initial claims for unemployment insurance also remained elevated during April.
“The Nebraska economy should bounce back strongly,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL. “But the sharp and broad-based decline in the leading indicator suggests that the Nebraska economy will likely be smaller at the end of 2020 than it was at the beginning of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.