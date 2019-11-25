The City of Grand Island has declared a snow emergency from 8 a.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
During that time, no vehicles may be parked on the city’s snow emergency routes. The routes can be identified by the red, white and blue snow emergency signs posted every few blocks on these streets. Also a snow emergency routes list is on the city’s website.
The Grand Island Police Department will begin checking the city’s snow emergency routes when the emergency takes effect and will continue checking for illegally parked vehicles until the emergency expires. Parked and/or abandoned vehicles on emergency routes are subject to being towed away.
A winter storm is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches on snow in Grand Island on Tuesday.
