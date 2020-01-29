The Grand Island City Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday meeting supporting the establishment of a state veterans cemetery in the community.
Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island and Sen. Tom Brewer have introduced legislation, LB911, in the Legislature that would provide for the establishment of a state veterans cemetery in Grand Island on lands to include the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery located at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Webb Road.
Currently, the only Nebraska state veterans cemeteries are located in Box Butte and Sarpy counties.
According to Jerry Janulewicz, Grand Island city administrator, a group of local veterans advocates requested that the council and mayor express support for the establishment of a state veterans cemetery through adoption of a resolution of support.
Janulewicz said that state veterans cemeteries are typically developed using grant funds made available to states by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
He said that project grants are not considered until the state has acquired title to the lands to be developed, and has appropriated the necessary matching funds required by the grant.
In addition to these basic requirements, Janulewicz said that the VA typically will require sufficient cemetery area to accommodate the projected burial needs for a minimum of 20 years, including parking, assembly and other areas necessary for a properly functioning cemetery.
“Currently, the area that comprises the current cemetery is not sufficient for a state veterans cemetery,” Janulewicz said. Additional lands from the city will be required by the state before submitting a cemetery development grant application to the VA.
If LB911 is enacted, he said, the city will engage in discussions with the Nebraska VA to determine the desired area to be conveyed for the cemetery and the terms of any such transfer.
In related business at Tuesday’s meeting the council approved a Memorandum of Agreement that allows the city to take title and responsibility for the Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery, which would be the site for the state veterans cemetery.
Janulewicz said, on Dec. 17, 2019, the council approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) providing for the city to assume title to and responsibility for the cemetery.
He said the agreement approved by the council referenced the use of headstones to be provided by the Nebraska VA. Following council action, the Nebraska DAS learned such headstones are provided by the VA.
In response to this information, Janulewicz said the DAS did not approve the original agreement and submitted another one with the correct agency for the source of headstones.
In March 2016, the City Council approved an agreement with the Nebraska DAS that provided for a transfer of lands and buildings comprising the Grand Island Veterans Home.
The agreement provided that the agricultural land would be conveyed to the city and the remaining property, consisting of the cemetery and the buildings and immediate campus lands, would be offered to the city during its second phase.
The city later determined that the acceptance of the former veterans home buildings and campus lands would not be in the city’s best interests due to the financial burden that would be imposed upon the city, its residents and taxpayers.
It was later agreed that the buildings and campus be transferred to a real estate developer for future development. The State’s Vacant Building and Lands Board approved the transfer last month.
The Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery consists of approximately 10 acres together with related small buildings and facilities. Burials at the site were generally restricted to former residents of the veterans home and their spouses. There are 14 spaces reserved for future burials. Any additional burials would be at the discretion of the council.
At a council meeting last December, Don Smith, who represented a group advocating for the designation of a state veterans cemetery, said the state designation would mean that the maintenance and care for the graves and markers would be brought up to higher standards.
“Over time, the headstones in the cemetery have settled and for some the inscriptions on them are unreadable because they have sunk so far into the ground,” Smith said. “We must do better.”
He said the land transfer that is being considered creates a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to properly honor and respect the veterans who are interred there and those who will be interred there in the future.”
“In many ways the condition of the memorial cemetery makes a statement about how we as a community regard our veterans,” Smith said. “Our memorial cemetery can and should be a source of community pride.”
He said that in order to make the cemetery a state-designated cemetery, more land will be needed to expand it. He said 20 acres would be enough to accommodate “the wishes of our veterans for decades to come.”
“There is enough land around the existing cemetery to make it work without sacrificing the possible addition of a city cemetery annex and a green buffer that provide a respectful space between the two cemeteries,” Smith said.
