The Grand Island City Council voted Tuesday to delay a request from Hooker Brothers Sand & Gravel for a conditional use permit in order to get more information concerning future drainage at the proposed site.
The permit would authorize a sand and gravel operation to be located at 3895 S. Locust Ave.
According to Craig Lewis, city Building Department director, a conditional use permit is required as the current zoning classification, Transitional Agriculture, does not allow for this type of use as a permitted principal use.
Lewis said the zoning classification does list as a conditional use commercial mines, quarries, sand and gravel pits and accessory uses. Conditional uses in the zoning code must be approved by the City Council.
A permit was approved on June 23, 2009, and a renewal was granted on May 28, 2019, for a 10-year period for the continued operation on the adjoining property at 3947 S. Locust St.
As a result of that permit being approved, the city of Grand Island worked together with the Central Platte Natural Resources District and Hall County to develop a drainage plan for the property, with work to begin in 2022.
The drainage plan is a response to concerns expressed by neighboring landowners about flooding on their farm property.
Surrounding property owners have again expressed similar concerns about flooding on the new site.
The permit would define what restrictions or conditions are appropriate for the operation of a sand and gravel pit. The permit would be granted for 10 years.
But a number of council members expressed concerns Tuesday about flooding on neighboring properties. The council voted to bring together city officials with Hall County and Central Platte NRD officials to look at ways to prevent possible flooding in the area that may be caused by the sand and gravel pit or other circumstances.
A preliminary date of March 24 was set to inform the council about possible solutions to the concerns about future flooding in that area.
In other business, the council approved an acquisition of public utility easement for North Road and 13th Street to Highway 2 Roadway Improvements Project and the acquisition of public right of way for North Road/ 13th Street to Highway 2 Roadway Improvements Project, where a roundabout is to be built.
