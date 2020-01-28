The Grand Island City Council paved the way Tuesday for Tabitha Grand Island to build a senior housing community at the Prairie Commons Development, west of Ewoldt Street and south of Husker Highway.
Work on the new senior housing community should start later this year with a completion date of 2021.
Tabitha is a non-profit senior housing and care provider, providing senior care in 28 Nebraska counties. Its main campus is in Lincoln, but the organization has regional offices in Grand Island, York and Nebraska City.
The project plans to have 157 apartments, including 81 independent-living, 20 assisted-living, 20 memory-care and 36 skilled-nursing apartments. It would create housing for approximately 200 residents.
The project is estimated to cost $45 million. Tabitha is working in partnership with Senior Housing Partners — the project development consultant — and Chief Construction, the proposed project general contractor. The project is part of the Prairie Commons development.
Tabitha anticipates employing 80 to 100 people, with 66 positions being full-time, with wages ranging between $13 and $50 per hour depending on the position and an average wage of $20 an hour.
The TIF funds will be used for property purchase; site preparation; utility extensions; building plans and engineering; façade; private streets and recreational trails; and legal work, fees and financial tracking.
The property currently has a value of $80,599. Based on the 2019 levy, this would result in property taxes of $1,800. It is anticipated that the assessed value will increase by $15 million as a result of the redevelopment, which would result in an estimated tax increase of $341,823 annually.
Tabitha said the complex would include indoor parking, a full-service kitchen serving three meals a day, a bistro café, club lounges, rooftop patios, memory gardens, a library, salon, fitness center, wellness center, theater and chapel, community rooms, outdoor yoga, walking trails and other amenities.
There will be a variety of apartment styles — including studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den and two-bedroom apartments. Many will be outfitted with washers and dryers.
The entire community will be approximately 200,000 square feet.
The bond for this project will be issued for a period of 15 years. The proposed bond for this project will be issued for the amount of $5,127,334.
Rezoning denied for land adjacent to feedlot
The council voted down a proposed zoning change to 137 acres located south of 13th Street, east of Engleman Road, that requested to be moved from TA-Transitional Agriculture to R1-Suburban Residential.
The proposal was approved by the Regional Planning Commission at its Jan. 8 meeting.
The land is currently being used as farm ground. The property owners (Lechner family) requested that the land be rezoned from agricultural land to a proposed area for housing to be built.
But the property is located across the road from T&E Feedlot owned by Greg Baxter, which has been in his family for more than 80 years. It is the biggest feedlot in Hall County.
As in the meeting of the Regional Planning Commission, Baxter said while he was not opposing to rezoning the property, he would anticipate future problems because of the nature of his business. Baxter felt with the proposed housing development directly across the street from his feedlot, he would spend a lot of his time and money defending his business. He also expressed a safety concern with a residential development so close to his feedlot because of the daily truck traffic.
Baxter said the proposal did not include any design for how the property was to be developed. A number of city council members also expressed concern about the lack of a design, especially that of a buffer between the residential homes and the feedlot.
Gayle Bonners also expressed safety concerns about the proposed development because of a nearby bike trail that children use to go to school, which would be affected if newly built roads break up the path.
Ongoing search for new city attorney
The council approved the hiring for Celebrity Staff of Omaha to conduct a search for a new city attorney. Celebrity Staff is experienced in the recruitment of legal professionals.
The city attorney position has been vacant since May of 2019. Stacy Nonhof has served as the interim city attorney during the search for a replacement.
Efforts to find a new city attorney have been unsuccessful despite multiple recruiting strategies. They have interviewed 10 candidates for the position, but Mayor Roger Steele said none had the experience to take on the job.
Under the agreement, Celebrity Staff agreed to conduct a contingency-based search in return for a 30% fee of the new hire’s base salary. The current salary range for the City Attorney classification is $106,460.85 to $147,834.75. A 30% fee would range from $31,938.26 to $44,350.43.
The agreement also said that should a candidate leave through no fault of the City within 90 calendar days of initial employment, the search firm would agree to locate and present additional candidates of comparable qualifications at no additional charge.
A number of the council members objected, especially since the city attorney serves at the pleasure of the mayor. Steele has nearly three years remaining as mayor.
Steele, who is an attorney himself, urged the council to approve the request as the workload has become overwhelming for Nonhof. He said City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz, who was previously city attorney, occasionally helps Nonhof as does Steele. He said the city also contracts out legal work to private firms on occasion.
For the record
— The city approved an amendment to an ordinance to increase the age of legally possessing tobacco products, vapor products or alternative nicotine products in the City of Grand Island from 19 to 21. The ordinance make the City compliant with federal Law on the age for legally possessing these products.
— The council also approved a resolution supporting the establishment of a State Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island. State Senators Dan Quick of Grand Island and Tom Brewer of District 43 have introduced LB911, which provides for the establishment of a State Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island on lands to include the Nebraska State Veterans Home Cemetery located at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Webb Road.
