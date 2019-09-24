Dramco Tool will be receiving LB840 funding to allow it to expand its building and add additional employees.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Grand Island City Council voted 9-0 to approve an Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Dramco Tool, 502 Claude Road.
In the November 2012 general election, Grand Island voters approved LB840 funding to enable the city to extend economic development incentives through the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.
According to the city council agenda, the approved agreement will give Dramco Tool a forgivable loan of $150,000. Of this amount, $60,000 will be used for job creation, $40,000 for job training and $50,000 for infrastructure. The loan will be paid over three years.
Dramco Tool currently has 48 employees and will be able to add an additional seven employees with the loan. The starting wage for these jobs would be $17 an hour and would offer benefits.
EDC President Dave Taylor said the forgivable loan and the incentive agreement would allow Dramco Tool to expand its operations by 10,000 square feet.
Other Grand Island businesses who have received LB840 funds are Borer Wholesale, Inland Truck Parts and Hendrix Genetics.
Councilman Mitch Nickerson congratulated Dramco Tool on its success. He said the company’s success is successful for Grand Island and its economy.
Councilman Chuck Haase also thanked Dramco for what it has done for the community.
“I think for a little bit of investment, this is a great thing for Grand Island,” he said of the LB840 funds.
Also Tuesday night, the city council voted 6-3, with council members Haase, Julie Hehnke and Clay Schutz voting no, to approve a labor agreement between the city of Grand Island and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 24.
Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid said some highlights of the agreement are that it:
— Recognizes the creation of a lieutenant classification.
— Changes the unplanned scheduled change notice period from 21 days to 14 days.
— Changes language to allow bereavement leave up to 16 hours per year for non-immediate family members.
— Allows for pay increases between 3% and 14% for police officers and sergeants in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Haase said he supports the Grand Island Police Department and the work it does, but feels there is not a sustainable financial plan to support the pay increases.
“This contract calls for a police officer at a top step to receive a 6.78% pay raise this year alone,” he said. “The increase in personnel costs — without any new people — is $2,565,005. We do not have the revenue to support the increased expenses. Financially, the taxpayers do not have the funds budgeted to sustain the benefits here. That leaves future councils with only one option, which is to remove people. We need to be adding people, not removing them.”
