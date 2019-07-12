The Grand Island Children’s Museum passed its feasibility study, and now the Steering Committee will pursue the development of the museum.
The Steering Committee held a meeting Friday morning to announce that the Grand Island Children’s Museum passed its feasibility test in May, and that in June the committee decided to progress with the project. The Steering Committee’s Grand Island Children’s Museum is in partnership with Hastings College and the Grand Island Community Foundation.
The Steering Committee consists of 21 members. Five members presented the results to the public: Amy Price, secretary; Chris Hochstetler, vice-chair; Audrey Rowley, chair; Melissa DeLaet, treasurer; and Bonnie Smith, a committee member.
Rowley opened the discussion, and said that 549 valid responses were recorded from the online survey. The feasibility study included quantitative and qualitative research methods through online surveys and two community input sessions.
“We determined it was clear from the study that we should move forward with this project,” Rowley said.
The feasibility analysis was completed in partnership with Hastings College’s psychology department, and it included a community capacity analysis where it based the information on the local and regional need for a children’s museum in Grand Island. It also included a site and building analysis focusing on locating a proposed site for the museum. The final section of the study was a funding and operations analysis where it researched Grand Island’s economy to fund the construction and operations.
Through the analysis, a 30-day English and Spanish online survey and the two community sessions, it was clearly determined that there is a need and support for the children’s museum.
Grand Island has reached the 50,000 population base to be considered part of the Metropolitan Statistical Areas in Nebraska. Lincoln and Omaha are the other two areas in Nebraska recognized as metropolises, and both have children’s museums. Grand Island is also the largest and only city in the tri-cities that does not have a children’s museum.
Hochstetler said the committee decided to complete the feasibility study because it represents the community voice.
“It’s so critical to hear community voice because the community will tell you what they want — what they would like to see,” Hochstetler said.
Hochstetler said the committee learned that 80% of the respondents do visit children’s museums, but in other communities. With that result, the study also showed a high rate of poverty — 16.4% — in comparison to the 11.4% poverty rate statewide. Hochstetler said the committee will utilize that information to adjust membership options, fees and museum funding.
Now the feasibility study is completed, the committee is expanding its members into subcommittees in continuing community engagement, finding a location and securing funding. The Steering Committee will also focus on integrating STEAM programs to offer hands-on educational experience through play and experimentation.
The Steering Committee will be participating in two community events:
— Q4A Cause BBQ and musical festival from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Fonner Park’s Aurora Cooperative Pavilion
— Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at Stolley Park. The committee is hosting Hastings College’s mobile glass studio to offer children the chance to make their own art.
The Steering Committee projects the museum will open in a couple of years. For more information, visit www.gichildrensmuseum.org.
Other committee members:
Kyle Beaman
Kathy Eihusen
Beth Frerichs
Charles Hansen
Kelly Henry
Ellen Hornady
Brad Kissler
Audrey Lutz
Todd McCoy
Brad Mellema
Tiffany Murdoch
Karen Rathke
Abbie Roe
Dana Rosacker
Jared Stockwell
Teresa Zoellner