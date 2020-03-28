With the arrival of COVID-19 in the country, businesses all over have experienced major interruptions in their day-to-day operations. Restaurants are empty, foot traffic is down, gyms are closing, and many are wondering how long they can go on.
And so now, more than ever, we want to implore our community to continue supporting our local businesses and restaurants.
With safety measures and social distancing guidelines in place, our businesses have had to get creative in finding ways to serve their customers. It is only fair that as a community, we too, get creative in how we choose to support our local businesses.
Our business owners are resilient, but they still need our help. Be there for them now, so they can be there for us later.
Over the next five weeks, a Virtual Shop Local Sunday event is taking place on Facebook. We are encouraging the people of Grand Island to use local businesses’ additional services they are now providing such as online orders, pickup and delivery, and gift card purchases.
Looking local matters, shopping locally matters. On top of our efforts to help local businesses during COVID-19, we started a year-round initiative called Look Local Grow Local that seeks to educate and motivate our community to think local first when making buying decisions.
When people in the community choose to spend locally, they are deciding to help grow Grand Island in more ways than one. Not only does shopping locally help stimulate the economy, but it increases development, encourages younger works to stay in the area and improves the quality of life.
For every $100 spent at a local business or restaurant in Grand Island, $68 will stay in the community. Grand Island is lucky in that the very same products you’re looking at online can be bought here, usually within minutes of your home.
Buying locally is a way of life regardless of what our current circumstances hold. We must do our part to help businesses in their time of need and far into the future.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at (308) 382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com. The Grand Island Chamber, in partnership with more than 750 members, creates a formidable alliance when dealing with issues on the local, regional and statewide level. Issues that affect how we do business — how we participate in a global economy — and how we plan for the future. By becoming a partner with the Grand Island Chamber, the business community can speak with one voice on each level to ensure continued prosperity. Call the number above or log onto gichamber.com
