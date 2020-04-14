Jaime Parr, interim director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced Tuesday that the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will be coordinating the volunteers for this year’s Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 7.
According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, “over 800 volunteers providing 16,000 hours of positive, knowledgeable assistance have been an essential part of the success of the Nebraska State Fair for 10 years.”
“Now, more than ever, the role these volunteers play in welcoming visitors to Grand Island, ensuring fair attendees have an amazing experience at the fair and providing a consistent messaging to all is very much needed,” Johnson said.
The State Fair’s Volunteer Program has received national awards and accolades from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions and more. Courtney Lierman, the chamber’s Talent Pipeline director, will coordinate the State Fair Volunteer Program.
“In uncertain times, it’s said we can have two reactions – hope or fear,” Parr said. “Nebraskans, like people all around the world, have spent the last several weeks in a state of fearfulness. COVID-19 has changed our lives – it has caused uncertainty, anxiety and fear. But today, we are choosing to focus on hope.”
She said the State Fair’s focus is on hope, and a return to normalcy. Parr said that is rooted in “our knowledge and understanding of Nebraskans and the strength we have working together.”
“We are certain Nebraskans will rally once given the ‘all clear’ and we know there will be a strong desire to connect – with old friends, new acquaintances and at events that bring together people from across the state,” Parr said. “This is your Nebraska State Fair.”
Parr said plans are being made today for the 151st Nebraska State Fair, to be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.
“This is the 11th fair in Grand Island and one that, I believe, attendees will be hungry to attend,” Parr said. “Our focus on working together and being together has a very special element and is the reason for our announcement today.”
Beth Smith, chair of the Nebraska State Fair Board, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic had such an impact on the first half of 2020.
“While it separated people physically, it also reminded all of us of what is really important – family and togetherness,” Smith said.
She said the stability offered by the chamber’s continued coordination of the Nebraska Sate Fair Volunteer Program is invaluable.
“Their willingness to step up and assist in this fashion allows our staff to focus efforts on planning a fantastic 2020 State Fair,” Smith said.
Last year saw a decline in attendance because of torrential rains that fell during August in Grand Island. That caused the State Fair to suffer more than $1 million in financial losses.
Brian Mustion, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said the chamber is pleased to be able to provide this “top level of service to the Nebraska State Fair.”
“By working together, we can assure visitors to our community have a positive experience,” Mustion said.
Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation said, the State Fair Volunteer Program is “such a top priority this year.”
“Many thanks to the Chamber of Commerce Board and staff for stepping in to make this fair great again,” Koepke said. “For 10 years we have touted the goodness of our ‘yellow shirt brigade’ and we are proud that these volunteers love doing what they do with the State Fair.”
Terry Galloway, chair of the board for the foundation, said the 1868 Foundation is “pleased to work together with the State Fair Board and Chamber of Commerce, along with city leaders, media partners, and loyal supporters to ensure this year’s fair gives all an opportunity to celebrate.”
“The foundation is happy to help with financial assistance of the Volunteer Program effort,” Galloway said. “We are happy that the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation is also continuing its funding assistance for the Volunteer Program.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said the Nebraska State Fair is a significant event for the community of Grand Island and entire state of Nebraska.
“Having a family background in agriculture, I recognize the numerous benefits of youth participation in 4-H, FFA and similar groups,” Steele said. “
He said the Nebraska State Fair is focused on the youth of today, who are the leaders of tomorrow.
“Exhibitors at the Nebraska State Fair look forward to this culmination of their hard work with excitement and anticipation,” Steele said. “That’s why I am so proud that the Nebraska State Fair, Chamber of Commerce, and 1868 Foundation are partnering to continue one of the most important elements of the fair – the Volunteer Program.”
