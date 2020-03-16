With the growing concerns for the COVID-19 public health threat, and at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to limit large gatherings, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult but obvious decision to postpone the Annual Meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
We will continue to monitor the situation and make an announcement when a date for the Annual Meeting has been selected.
Tickets already purchased for the event will be honored at the new date.
