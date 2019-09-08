The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony Committee have selected three individuals to serve as judges for the chamber’s 2019 Harvest of Harmony Parade Float Competition.
The judges are Shane Labenz, Teri Brown and Jay Wren.
Labenz is a second-year judge. He is an intern architect with CMBA Architects in Grand Island. He is originally from Hastings and received his master’s degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Since moving to Grand Island, he has been named to the Chamber of Commerce’s Top 35 Under 35 in 2018 and serves as the chairman of the Young Professionals group for 2019.
Outside of work, Labenz stays active as a soccer referee, having worked state high school championships, NAIA and NCAA collegiate soccer games, and was selected to officiate a national championship tournament in Kansas City this summer.
Brown is a second-year judge. She is a sales specialist with American Family Insurance, Kristy Cavanaugh Agency. She has been licensed in property and casualty, business, farm and life insurance with American Family for eight years. Brown is a Grand Island native. She graduated from Northwest High School and attended Central Community College.
She is a Chamber Connector with the Grand Island chamber. Brown lives in St. Paul with her husband, Chris, and their five children.
Wren is a first-year judge. He and his wife, Nancy, own Copycat Printing & Signs. He has four children, Jake, Micah, R.J. and Susie. He is the president of the Third City Community Clinic Board, the president of the Junior Achievement Board, special events coordinator for Project Hunger and is a past Connector with the chamber. Wren is also involved with Grand Island Little Theatre and is a past Red Cross board member.
The Wrens have made Grand Island their home for more than 20 years.
The float judging will take place Oct. 4 at the Thompson Arena at Fonner Park. Winners will be selected in four categories: business, civic, school and children.
For more information, contact Josie Meister at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce at (308) 382-9210 or Harvest of Harmony Float Chairman Mark Porter at (308) 390-1958.
