One of Grand Island Central Catholic’s major fundraisers is running four food booths at Husker Harvest Days. The money raised is used by the Fine Arts Guild, Athletic Booster Club and the Development Office.
More than 100 volunteers are needed to run these stands each day. Volunteers include parents, students, faculty, administration, grandparents, alumni, parents of alumni, Knights of Columbus, friends, parishioners and priests.
Anyone interested in helping can call Sue Pirnie, (308) 390-0876; Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, (308) 379-2015; or Roger Riesberg, (308) 390-3469.
New chairs and co-chairs are needed for next year. Current chairs will work closely with you this year. Onions and peppers are also needed, and may be left in the school office at 1200 North Ruby.
All money raised from the food booths is used to support activities at the school. Stands are located at Fifth and Central, Seventh and Central, an ice cream stand at Seventh and Central, and there will also be a satellite trailer at a location not yet determined.