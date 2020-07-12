It may have been two months late, but members of the Grand Island Central Catholic High School Class of 2020 got their traditional send-off as 34 young men and women, 32 of whom where in attendance, received their diplomas Sunday afternoon.
The ceremony was held in the school’s gymnasium before more than 300 people, whose chairs were spaced on the floor in accordance with distancing guidelines. Many of the people wore masks, and everone entering the gym had their temperatures taken.
It hasn’t been a traditional senior year for the graduates. Three months before graduation, GICC and other area schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the students received their education the remaining three months by non-traditional means, they missed out on many traditions, such as the school play, sporting events, “senior skip day” and many more.
Teacher Cathy Howard, one of the graduation speakers, told the seniors they made the necessary sacrifices, knowing that the pandemic presented to them conditions beyond their control. She said the sacrifices were vital in protecting those vulnerable to the virus.
For many of the graduates, this completed their seventh year at GICC. But the foundation of faith they received attending the school gave them the compassion and strength to make the sacrifices that were asked of them, said Bishop William Dendinger, who led the Mass before the graduation ceremonies began.
Dendinger congratulated the seniors for their accomplishments. He told them to embrace the future and whatever challenges it may bring, to be strong in their faith and to be faithful as active members of their community.
‘You guys are beloved’
Central Catholic’s graduation was supposed to be held May 10, which was Mother’s Day. To give the ceremony that feeling of tradition, the seniors were given flowers to present to their mothers.
Other Grand Island schools improvised under the challenge that COVID-19 presented, such as Grand Island Senior High’s virtual graduation and Heartland Lutheran High School’s parking lot graduation. Northwest High School holds its graduation ceremony Sunday.
GICC Principal Jordan Engle told the students they were exceptional because they “refused to be normal” as the student’s graduation was anything but normal.
“Looking around the room right now, and seeing the people who came here to support you in face of one of the most adverse moments we have ever faced in our lives, you guys aren’t normal — you guys are beloved and exceptional,” Engle said.
“I have never been in one year when so much has happened,” he said. “A lot of good things have happened. A lot of horrible things have happened.”
But despite the adversity which with the virus has challenged the students and school, Engle told the seniors, “God will be with you and God will find you no matter how far you get. Because of that, you are beloved. I am so excited to be here with you guys. So, congratulations, Class of 2020.”
Senior speakers
Speaking for the graduates were seniors Jacob McNamara and Kate McFarland.
Despite the challenges the virus presented, McNamara said, “never before has it been so important to trust in yourself and your talents.”
“I want to tell you today, whether or not you believe me, that you can accomplish most anything you decide you want to accomplish and you can become anyone you wish to become,” he said.
McFarland told her classmates that they have been blessed “with such an amazing family atmosphere at this school.”
“The most important thing that came from these hardships was the love and support everyone here at GICC showed for one another,” she said. “No matter who was going through a tough time, people took it upon themselves that they got the help they needed. Here at GICC we really are family. We had each other’s back through it all.”
As the lyrics of one of the day’s hymns stated, “The Lord of all kindness has called us to be a light for his people to set their hearts free.”
Grand Island Central Catholic Class of 2020:
Aiden Bonahoom
Alexandria Boon
Elizabeth Calderon
Alexander Eaton
Elijah Fox
Jack Friesen
Nolan Gleason
Johnny Guerrero
Logan Hamik
Connor Henke
Samuel Herbek
Allison Kalvoda
Avery Kalvoda
Randall Kim
Madeline King
Madisyn Maly
Caitlyn McCarraher
Kate McFarland
Jacob McNamara
KoriAnne Moslander
Dyami Ortiz
Olivia Ostdiek
Zane Puncochar
Linden Sack
Colby Setlik
Elli Steenson
Dietrick Stolz
Shelby Stratman
Courtney Toner
Gilberto Vazquez
Lauryn Willman
Audra Witmer
Emilie Ziller
