Grand Island Central Catholic’s annual Knight Fundraiser will feature a new 2017 Sea-Doo GTX 155 three-person jet ski with trailer to be given away at the event.
The GICC Development Foundation announced in a press release that Mike and Jean Hamik of U-Save Pharmacy, along with Tri-City Cycle Works and Daryl Harney, donated the item for the Knight Fundraiser, titled “The Knight Under the Sea.”
A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold at a cost of $50 each and will be available through Nov. 15 at the GICC Development Foundation office, at the South Locust Street and Fourth Street U-Save Pharmacy locations, and from any GICC Foundation board member.
The winning ticket will be drawn during the Knight Under the Sea event set for Nov. 15 at GICC. In addition to the raffle for the jet ski, the event will offer live and silent auction items, additional raffle prizes, dinner and dessert.
For more information about the jet ski raffle tickets or attending The Knight Under the Sea event, contact the GICC Foundation Office at (308) 382-5499.