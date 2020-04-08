The Grand Island Central Catholic graduation ceremony has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the school announced that the ceremony, originally scheduled for May 10, will now be held at 2 p.m. July 12 in the school’s gym along with senior honors.
