Last-minute preparations were being done Thursday morning for Grand Island Central Catholic’s annual Knight fundraiser. There was a sneak peek on Thursday evening and the event will get underway Friday night.
More than 500 people are expected to attend on Friday.
A highlight of this year’s event will be the raffle for a 2019 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT Crew Cab pickup, valued at $52,000. The pickup was donated for the fundraiser by Tom and Kim Dinsdale of Grand Island.
The theme for this year’s fundraiser is Knight Under the Sea. The event is put on by the Central Catholic Development Foundation.
In the past, the event has raised more than $300,000, which goes to help the operation of the school in various ways, such as providing tuition assistance to families and funding for special projects and school improvements. Last year’s fundraiser helped fund the renovation of the school’s science room.
In addition to the pickup, the GICC Development Foundation is raffling off a three-person 2017 Sea-Doo GTX 155 jet ski donated by Mike and Jean Hamik, Tri-City Cycle Works and Daryl Harney.
There will also be silent and live auctions for hundreds of items that have been donated by local businesses and individuals that will help the organizers meet their goal of raising money for student betterment at Central Catholic. BD and the Boys will perform, along with the dinner and dessert. New this year will be craft beer tasting and margarita machines. Tickets to the event are $100.
People interested in participating in the silent auction can visit www.qtego.net/qlink/gicc to bid on the hundreds of auction items.
Thursday night was Knight preview night; people had the opportunity to see the auction and raffle items. The school gym was decorated to reflect the event’s theme.
Those wanting more information about the raffle tickets or tickets for the event should contact the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation office at (308) 382-5499.
Co-chairmen of this year’s event are Steve and Karla Schneider and Greg and Lisa Rerucha.
According to Lisa Rerucha, this is the 22nd year of the event. It started at Fonner Park and then later moved to the school about 12 years.
Donations and student tuition provide the funding to run the private school, so events such as the annual Knight fundraiser help supplement the school’s operational budget and provide tuition assistance to students.
During the event, there will be a Fund-the-Item during which the public has the opportunity to donate to a specific project. This year, Fund-the-Item will be raising money to renovate and modernize the school’s theater, which still has fixtures dating back more than 70 years. Organizers help to raise $40,000 for the renovation project.
“This is an important event to support the school,” said Jolene Wojick, foundation director. “More than 30% of our kids get some tuition assistance, so it helps students going here. We have so many businesses and supporters that we would like to thank. We appreciate them for allowing us to put this on.”
