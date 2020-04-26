As Grand Island emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a gradual return to a “new normal,” but the way business and commerce could see changes in the way they have been conducted.
And the rate of recover will greatly depend on consumer confidence in a post-COVID-19 society and the amount of discretionary spending they are willing to commit too.
While Grand Island is seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase, business owners are looking ahead to those days when the virus is past its peaks and the economy starts to open up.
To that end, a group of Grand Island business leaders got together last Wednesday via Zoom to participate in the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Forum.
According to Chamber President Cindy Johnson, who moderated the forum, business leaders shared the impact the pandemic has had on their businesses. She said each of the participants have an eye on the future while dealing with the present.
Participating were Kent Brown, Nebraska Truck Center; Amber Schuppan, Action Realty; Tom Brown, Primrose Retirement; Angela Simdorn, Hornady Manufacturing; Justin Pfenning, Dramco Tool & Die; Jay Vavricek, 40 North: Mike Schaefer, CNH; and Jay Wren, Copy Cat.
“Business leaders are tackling many new processes and considerations because of the pandemic,” Johnson said. “But we don’t want to lose sight of the importance of being prepared for the return to ‘normal’.”
The panel included representatives from businesses small and large, both locally owned and international companies.
“All leaders shared not only how they are addressing today’s challenges (which may change from day to day),” Johnson said, “but also how the pandemic might have caused them to rethink some of their existing policies and practices.”.
During the discussion, participants talked about the importance of controlling supply chains, amdnavigating the federal stimulus applications and requirements, practices now being undertaken that will be continued post-COVID-19.
“These business leaders are learning, as we all are, and willing to provide their insight,” Johnson said.
For example, she said these businesses have formed internal teams to develop new workforce plans. Hornady Manufacturing, for example, has implement 50 new policies to keep workers safe and the company healthy.
“They are mindful of their employees’ physical and mental needs,” Johnson said. “They recognize that the home lives of employees (with home schooling taking place) add an extra element of stress. They are all communicating — regularly — information about COVID, new regulations, why social distancing is important and more. In short, the organizations are demonstrating their concern for their employees wellbeing – both while they are at the workforce and when they’re not.”
Johnson said business leaders who participated in the forum understand the most important thing they can do now is be compassionate, provide direction (for now and post-COVID) and when the time is right, shift the focus from COVID crisis management to retaining or regaining their customers.
“The business must be successful in order for employees to remain employed,” she said. “Employers want to keep their operations going, and want to continue to employ the talent they have in place.”
Johnson said assuming COVID has changed the way many people conduct their lives and their businesses, “these leaders recognize the need to provide a steady course of action but always with an eye on how to gain an edge over their competitors. Agility and firm leadership will help make up for lost time.”
During the conservation, one owner said business is down as much as 40%. They are maintaining full staff as they are on the Payroll Protection Plan and taking the opportunity to do many chores they normally do not have the time to complete throughly, such cleaning and organizing.
Other businesses are seeing an increase in demand for their products and are actively hiring new employees.
Simdorn said business is strong at Hornady as demand for their products has increased during the nationwide COVID shutdown.
Like many businesses in Grand Island, Hornady is hiring employees to meet the demand for their product.
“We have been impacted, but thankfully it has been on the positive side on the business impact,” Simdorn said.
Another business is also seeing a steady demand for their products, but expressed concerns that if the virus starts taking a toll on its workforce, it will put them in a “tight spot” to meet their deliveries to their customers. That has lead to strategies of keeping employees as healthy as possible on the job site.
Vavricek, owner of 40 North, a restaurants in Railside, said, he, like other restaurants, are closed for in-house dining because of the health restrictions placed on people gathering in groups of 10 or more. Some eating establishments are promoting carry out and drive-thru dining and are seeing 60% or more of their normal income. Other eating establishments aren’t able to afford the associated operational costs that carry out would have on their business.
“When you go from 100% of income to 10%, it is not just a reduction, it is a non-existence,” Vavricek said.
He said 40 North has shut down, but will be coming back once the virus has receded.
“We are going to retool and comeback,” Vavricek said. “It might look a little different because we don’t know how long the duration of this is going to be.”
In January, taxable sales and motor vehicle sales in Hall County were up from January 2019. Net taxable sales and motor vehicle sales for January 2020 compared with January 2019 were taxable sales at $71.3 million, up 0.3%, and motor vehicle sales up 16%, at $11.7 million.
One of the themes of the business leader’s forum is that each business’ operations and costs are different and going back to the way business was prior to the pandemic will prove to be a major challenge despite the level of government assistance.
A lot of the recover will boil down to consumer confidence as consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. GDP.
Vavricek, like the other business leaders, said the rebound of the Grand Island economy will get down to when people feel confident about the ‘new normal’ the virus may create when it comes to consumer spending.
He said the consumer confidence will also play a big role in how the economy will bounce back as people measure the degree of safety they feel about going back out to retailers, restaurants, movies and other places where people gather in close proximity.
Also, because many people have taken a financial hit from the virus, consumer discretionary spending may also be slow to come back to full speed as it was prior to the virus.
