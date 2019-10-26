Fifty-two years ago, Shawn Farritor was born with a congenital heart defect called transposition of the main arteries.
In that situation, the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. When he was 2, he underwent an operation called a mustard procedure, which was crucial in keeping him alive.
But five decades later, the heart defect is still taking a toll on Farritor.
The Ravenna native, who now lives in Grand Island, needs a new heart and a new set of lungs. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has placed him on the national transplant list.
He and his wife are ready to get to Omaha when the phone rings.
Farritor, who’s a lawyer, has had a generally normal life.
When he was a child, he had problems with a rapid heart rate. Medication took care of that problem until he was 12.
“When I turned 12, they put a pacemaker in me. And the pacemakers back then were like tuna cans. They were huge. And I was too skinny to have one put in my shoulder. So they had to put it in my belly.”
In addition to a pacemaker, he also has a defibrillator inside him.
But things took a turn for the worse last April. After Farritor’s defibrillator shocked him, a doctor told him his heart was failing. He was ordered not to drive for three months. In June, he went through septic shock.
It became apparent that Farritor would need the heart and lung transplant.
“It’s going to be a major surgery, and I’m sure the recovery is gong to be difficult,” he said. “But I’ve had surgeries before. And you just get through them doing what you need to do.”
For 10 or 12 years, Farritor has been hooked up to oxygen at night.
He’s now on oxygen 24 hours a day, to get ready for the surgery. He’s on an exercise program. Doctors also want him to gain some weight.
Farritor has lived in Grand Island since 2011.
He has worked for Legal Aid of Nebraska since 2009 and Legal Aid of Grand Island since 2011. He became the managing attorney in 2013.
His job will remain open for him until he gets back.
Farritor and his wife, Amy Tracy Farritor, will move to Omaha when it’s time for the transplant. She will serve as his caregiver 24 hours a day. She normally works as a medical transcriptionist.
“Amy and I have some savings,” he said. “However, there are a lot of expenses that are not covered by the insurance companies.”
Those include moving costs and “expenses related to the fact that I won’t be getting my full salary,” Farritor said.
His wife won’t be able to work “and we want to make sure we are taken care of,” he said. They need to make sure “we have food on the table and so forth.”
The hospital recommends that the couple start savings accounts and hold fundraising events “to help defray some of these costs,” Farritor said.
Those who want to support the Farritors can visit www.facebook.com/Go-Fish-Farritor-125669342166841.
An account has also been set up at Town & Country Bank in Ravenna.
Farritor graduated from Ravenna High School in 1986. His father ran the Coast to Coast store in Ravenna for more than 20 years.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he majored in history. As an undergraduate, he studied for a year in Amsterdam.
Farritor graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1994.
After getting his law degree, he worked as Ravenna’s city attorney.
Farritor lived in Hastings for nine or 10 years. He was employed in the Adams County public defender’s office for five years. He then worked for the state as an authorized attorney in child support enforcement.
He was a teacher at the Literary Council in Grand Island for about a year. He stepped down from that position due to his health.
Farritor is studying Spanish to better serve the needs of his clients. He is a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
He also has self-published two novels on Nebraska history.
“I’ve really had a good, full life,” Farritor said. “It’s been enjoyable. There’ve been limitations, but we all have limitations.”
His health problems haven’t limited him as much as people think, he said. He has been able to work full time, and do volunteer work.
As a kid, he could not participate in contact sports. “And my wind has never been very good. I was always very slow in PE and so forth,” Farritor said.
His stepson, Adam Tracy, lives in Lincoln.
“I cannot ask for a better family,” Farritor said. “My wife has gone through more than a wife should.”
When the transplant is done, he wants to find out who the donor is, so he can honor that person’s life and offer his heartfelt condolences to the family.
