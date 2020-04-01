Wednesday was Census Day — the annual 10-year census has officially gotten underway.
With coronavirus concerns and the precautions people are taking to prevent the spread of the virus, people in the Grand Island area have been doing a good job responding to the 2020 Census, said David Drozd, research coordinator with the Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Drozd said the Census Bureau has been releasing daily “real-time” response rates to the 2020 Census. In figures released earlier this week, Howard County has exceeded 50% of households having completed their census (51.4%).
“It is the first Nebraska county to cross the 50% mark,” Drozd said. “Seward County ranks second at 49.6%.”
He said Hall County continues to do “quite well, with nearly 40% response (39.6%).” This ranks 32nd-highest among Nebraska’s 93 counties.
“Many of our more diverse places are doing quite well,” Drozd said.
Platte County is No. 8 at 44.8%; Madison County is No. 11 at 43.4%; and Dodge is 17th at 41.9%. Colfax, Saline and Dawson counties are further down the list but still very respectable with 35.4%, 34.7%, and 33.6% of households having completed the census.
Other area counties’ response rate are: Valley, 44.1%; Adams and Buffalo, 42.2%; Boone and Hamilton, 41.9%; Cedar, 40.6%; Custer, 37.6%; Nance, 35.8%; Sherman, 35.2%; Merrick, 35%; Greeley, 33.1%; and Loup, 24.4%.
Drozd said Census invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12.
He said Nebraska overall remains among the top states. Wisconsin leads with 42.7%, followed by Minnesota at 42%, Nebraska ranks third at 41.2%, just above No. 4 Iowa at 40.8%. Another comparable state, Kansas, is No. 6 at 39.2%.
“This high level of response should lead to a more accurate census, as people do a better job filling it out on their own, taking time to think through the responses versus tending to be rushed or hesitant to give information to a census taker in personal interviews with households that didn’t respond,” Drozd said.
He said more census mailings — including paper forms — will be coming over the next couple weeks.
Anyone can complete the form online at my2020census.gov in one of 13 languages or by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English) or (844) 468-2020 (Spanish).
“We commend Howard County for their great performance and encourage local residents who have not completed their census to join their neighbors and do so,” Drozd said. “Merrick County residents should up their game and try to catch their nearby peers, as they only stand at a relatively low 35%.”
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important, as it is key to shaping the future of communities. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and help form legislative district boundaries. They also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers to communities for public services and infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency services, schools and bridges each year over the next 10 years.
Nationwide, 36.2% of households across the nation have responded to the 2020 Census since invitations began arriving in mailboxes March 12-20. Response rates are updated daily on a map seven days a week so that the public can see how well their community is doing compared to the nation and other areas.
The Census Bureau is strongly encouraging the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. You can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. There are also 59 non-English language guides and videos (plus American Sign Language) available on 2020census.gov, ensuring more than 99% of U.S. households can respond online in their preferred language.
It has never been easier to respond on your own — all without having to meet a census taker, Drozd said. This is really important, he added, with the current health and safety guidance being provided by national, state and local health authorities.
When responding to the Census, here are some tips:
— Respond for where you live as of April 1 (Census Day).
— Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even children under age 5 and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital.
— Count college students where they live while attending school. If they live on campus in university/college housing such as dorms or fraternity/sorority houses, they will be counted by school officials and do not need to respond. However, if they live off campus in private housing or apartments, they should respond to the Census on their own using their off-campus address, even if they are currently staying elsewhere.
— Find additional answers about “Who to Count” at 2020census.gov.
You can use the Census ID from your invitation or provide your address when you respond. Responding now will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home later this year.
