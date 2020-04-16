...WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH
ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 6 INCHES. NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE COMBINATION OF
BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WILL LIKELY REDUCE
VISIBILITY AND MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group collect a COVID-19 sample to be sent for testing Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group prepare the worksite for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group practice health safety protocols by carefully donning their protective personal equipment Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
A Nebraska National Guardsman collects a COVID-19 sample for testing Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard member is part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group collect a COVID-19 sample to be sent for testing Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
2ND LT. NATASHA HILSGEN/USAF
Nebraska National Guard members began two days of COVID-19 testing Tuesday at Fonner Park. The work is being done near the Community Fieldhouse and the Nebraska Building. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)
Jeff Bahr
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group prepare the worksite for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
2ND LT. NATASHA HILSGEN/USAF
Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group practice health safety protocols by carefully donning their protective personal equipment Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
2ND LT. NATASHA HILSGEN/USAF
A Nebraska National Guardsman collects a COVID-19 sample for testing Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard member is part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
The Grand Island area reached an unwanted milestone Wednesday: It had more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in Nebraska.
The Central District Health Department reported 278 known cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is, on Wednesday afternoon.
That exceeds the 263 cases reported the same day in the far more populous Douglas County.
Douglas County reported its first case on March 6. Hall County didn’t report its first cases until nearly three weeks later, on March 26, showing how quickly the virus has taken hold and spread in the central Nebraska region.
The local health agency also oversees neighboring Merrick and Hamilton Counties, which have four and 15 total cases, respectively, for a total of 297 cases in the three counties.
An estimated 571,300 people live in Douglas County, roughly nine times Hall County’s population of 61,000. On a per capita basis, Hall County actually has 10 times more cases than Douglas County.
In fact, though Douglas County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, its per capita rate is actually below the statewide average. And it’s far below that of the state’s biggest hot spots: Hall, Kimball, Adams and Custer Counties.
Hall County also reported its fifth death Wednesday, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.
Clusters of the disease have cropped up at the massive JBS USA plant, where 3,600 workers clock in for shifts cutting and packaging beef, the McCain Foods frozen appetizer factory, nursing homes and a health clinic.
Forty workers or residents at nine long-term-care centers or home health agencies have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House and Good Samaritan in Hall County and Westfield in Hamilton County, the health department said Wednesday.
The actual number of people infected is hard to tell and could be even higher.
Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said the availability of testing in the Grand Island area remains very limited. The Nebraska National Guard assisted with swabbing people for testing last week, and Gov. Pete Ricketts said Guard members will return again this weekend.
A little more than 600 people have been tested in Hall County, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, compared to more than 3,800 people in Douglas.
“We are hopeful that the number of much-needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future,” Anderson said.
Earlier this week, data showed that 35% of those being tested in Hall County had the virus — much higher than the statewide average of 7.65%.
Health officials have said the number of confirmed cases will increase as a larger pool of people are tested.
Adams County and Hastings are just south of Grand Island, and many travel between the two cities to work or shop. Coronavirus cases there are also climbing, with 66 people testing positive as of Tuesday, including 12 workers at a Western Reserve beef processing facility in Hastings.
State and local officials said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the Grand Island area has emerged as such a coronavirus hot spot.
But some of the largest employers in the area are food processing and manufacturing facilities, including plants for JBS, Hornady ammunition and Case New Holland farm machinery. Case New Holland temporarily shut down production last week to prevent the virus from spreading.
It’s harder to follow social distancing guidelines on a production line.
“Grand Island stands on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 because we have many people employed in necessary jobs — manufacturing, food processing, agricultural equipment,” Mayor Roger Steele said last week at a press conference. “While other cities can ask office workers to work from home, that is not an option for our workers.”
Local doctors and Anderson have been warning for weeks that the number of cases would continue to rise and that there are most likely many more undetected cases in the community, given the testing shortage.
Anderson and Steele said they would have liked to institute a two-week shelter-at-home order to get a better handle on the virus, but Ricketts didn’t support that approach.
The governor has said Nebraska’s directed health measures, which have closed schools and dine-in areas at restaurants, and prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people, are similar to, and in some cases even stricter than, the stay-at-home orders enacted in other states.
Anderson has said she fears that the local health care system is just weeks away from being swamped, but administrators at St. Francis, the Grand Island hospital, say they are not there yet.
The hospital has erected a negative-pressure respiratory care unit in a tent outside the emergency room and could add 28 beds, expanding to a capacity of 157 beds, to care for additional patients.
At a press briefing Wednesday, Ricketts said three people at St. Francis were on ventilators for breathing support one week ago. That number has now risen to 17, he said. At least seven COVID-19 patients this week have been transferred to other hospitals, including ones in Omaha.
But St. Francis is not at capacity and staff members are staying calm and collected, said Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer.
“We are deploying resources to be able to address it,” Ricketts said. “People are working very, very hard, in Grand Island, but the plan is working. We have not overwhelmed the health care system.”
World-Herald staff writers Henry J. Cordes and Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Coronavirus in Nebraska
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
