The Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting online sessions through June 15 to collect public input for its 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan.
The 10-minute survey is being done online due to the social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Andres Gomez, MPO program manager.
The feedback will be used to help guide transportation planning decisions for the next 25 years.
Though available online since Monday, the survey has received little attention.
“We’ve had about 103 visits to the website and about 14 people make comments so far,” Gomez said.
Community members participating in the interactive exercises will review potential future multi-modal transportation strategies (highway, roads, transit, freight, bicycles and more) and any alternatives that might be included in the plan.
The city benefits from such community input, Public Works Director John Collins said.
“The long-range plan provides goals for the city to build a capital improvement plan around,” Collins said. “It helps schedule projects so one project does not conflict with another, and aids with the budget process. The traffic model produced by the LRTP is (also) useful for predicting and analyzing traffic for new developments.”
The document is revisited every five years to take into consideration how new changes will impact the city as it evolves, Gomez said.
“When we put this document together, we’re going to have a listing of transportation projects,” he said. “We’re also going to forecast current transportation funding, because this plan has to be fiscally constrained. There needs to be money associated with those projects.”
GIAMPO was created in 2013 as a federal requirement.
When an urbanized area reaches a population of more than 50,000, that city is designated as a metropolitan planning organization, Gomez explained.
MPOs are required to create a 20- to 25-year document focusing on transportation and factors that influence transportation, such as jobs, households, environment and more.
The process of looking at strategies and transportation improvements in the community began this year.
“We had focus group meetings and our first in-person meeting at the library on Feb. 4 to talk about the vision before we move forward to talk more specifically about projects,” Gomez said. “Right now we’re focusing on finding out what’s important to the community.”
The plan benefits from having as many community members participating as possible.
“The more the merrier,” he said. “The more participation we can get from people living here will give us a better representation of what people feel is important for their community. If we just get a handful of people participating, we can get some good input, but we want a good representation of the community.”
Creating the 25-year plan is an exciting prospect, Gomez said, because of such newly arriving technologies as the 5G network and autonomous vehicles.
“It’s going to transform the way we’re going to be living our lives,” he said. “And now with the pandemic, there’s been so much telecommuting going on, that will also change transportation, if there’s less demand on roadways.”
To learn more about the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan and to participate in an online session (in English and Spanish), visit www.GI2045.com.
