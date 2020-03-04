David and Julissa Aranda and family were selected for Habitat for Humanity’s home buying program in April 2018 after having applied for the third time.
“It was going to be our last time trying,” said Julissa Aranda in a press release.
The Arandas were on construction sites every Saturday to put in their 500 hours of sweat equity, even though they knew the house they were scheduled to buy wouldn’t be finished for a year.
As they put in their hours on construction sites and in homeownership education classes, 2019 surprised everyone with a record-setting rainfall.
“All our construction was delayed in 2019,” said Dana Jelinek, executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. “Ironically, the only house completed on time was the Home Builders’ Blitz, which was built in four and a half days.”
As the Arandas waited, the rain kept coming.
Their wait is finally coming to an end two years after they submitted their application.
This Saturday, the Arandas and Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the completion of the house the family will purchase.
A dedication ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Knickrehm Elementary School, followed by an open house at 2090 Nelson Lane.
The house is located in Habitat’s subdivision, which was completed early in 2019.
“David (the Aranadas’ son) marks an X on the calendar to show him how many days are left until we move in,” said Julissa Aranda.
The public is welcome to join the celebrations Saturday, including the dedication ceremony and open house.
For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at (308) 385-5510.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working to help low-income households into homeownership. The organization builds modest homes and provides no-interest loans based on the costs to build.
