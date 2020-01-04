The record floods that devastated a wide swath of the Farm Belt across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and several other states will dominate history when we look back on 2019.
Among the ruin and hardship, however, there are countless stories of unexpected miracles and people stepping up to help others in their time of need. Often it is the sum of these seemingly small and mostly unnoticed events in the midst of the headlines that are most worthy of our reflection.
As we sit on the brink of a new year, it is always good to look back on the old year and take stock in what was lost or gained; to ask ourselves what we learned, what we appreciated, and what we regret. Then, we set our sights on resolutions, renewed motivation, and lofty goals that are worthy of our ambition.
This cycle of transition from one year to the next happens in a split second at the stroke of midnight, of which you may be found celebrating or slumbering, but of which matters not to the clock itself. Time unfolds second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour without any care or concern.
What matters most is what happens in the minds and hearts of people who will go into the new year with a sense of freshness and determination; to make the most of opportunity and to overcome challenges. This is how real difference is made in the community around us. And why it is important for successful people, businesses and organizations to lead the way locally.
Your Chamber Board is made up of these local champions who give their time and expertise to provide direction. Your Chamber president and her staff work hard to carry out the strategic plan laid out by the board. And, there are 800-plus Chamber partners who serve as the engine that perpetuates everything forward.
As 2020 reveals itself to all of us, there is no way to know how history will look back on it — it will unfold itself with each passing headline. In the midst of those headlines you will find your Chamber continuously reflecting and refreshing. We are proud to lead the way and proud to have you leading with us.
Happy New Year!
Brian Mustion is the chair of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact the Chamber at (308) 382-9210 or check online at gichamber.com/
