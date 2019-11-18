The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 “Top 35 Under 35” honorees for the Grand Island area on Monday.
In a press release, the chamber said the individuals selected to join this group have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to the growth of the community through both professional and personal accomplishments, and a commitment to the success of Grand Island.
“This community is fortunate enough to have a strong base of current and future leaders who call Grand Island home. It is important to recognize these individuals as we continue our talent recruitment and retention efforts,” said chamber President Cindy Johnson.
“When young leaders recognize that a community values growth and opportunity, it sends a strong message to those living in and considering our community.”
The “Top 35 Under 35” honorees will be recognized for their achievements and featured in a publication to be showcased at the chamber’s annual meeting in March 2020.
The 2020 Top 35 Under 35 honorees are:
— Josh Aitken, Wilderness Ridge Chiropractic
— Amber Alvidrez, City of Grand Island
— Blake Anderson, Amur Equipment Finance
— Brandon Bachle, Apfel Funeral Home
— Joseph Bartz, Kramer’s Wrecker Service Inc.
— Allison Beckmann, Five Points Bank
— Ashley Belville, Five Points Bank
— Holly Boeselager, Grand Island Public Schools
— Dr. Danielle Buhrman, Grand Island Public Schools
— Herson Castaneda, Wells Fargo Advisors
— Anastacia Geis, Chief Industries, Inc
— Ryan Hand, Eakes Office Solutions
— Teri Hand, Home Federal Bank
— Alissa Harrington, KSNB Local4 News
— Abbie Hassett, Hornady Manufacturing Company
— Logan Hayman, Mudd Jockies, Inc.
— Danielle Helzer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska
— Makayla Jones, Hamilton Telecomunications
— Tasha Jones, PDR of Central Nebraska, DBA Paul Davis Restoration
— Matthew Kreutzer, CMBA Architects
— Zach Mayhew, Hornady Manufacturing Co.
— Emily Mierau, Hornady Manufacturing Co.
— Natashia Molina, Hornady Manufacturing Co.
— Donna Neeman, Grand Island Public Schools
— Clayton Pfeifer, Xpanxion
— Melissa Reed, First National Bank of Omaha
— Joseline Reyna, Immigrant Legal Center
— Martin Rodriguez-Guerrero, U.S. Cellular
— Anna Sandall, Wells Fargo Advisors
— Dr. Matthew Serbousek, D.M.D, Island View Dental
— Jill Slough, Gary Thompson Agency Inc.
— Bryanne Swerczek, Grand Island Independent
— Tana Williams, Gary Thompson Agency Inc
— Valerie Wood, Amur Equipment Finance
— Seth Yount, Amur Equipment Finance
The Top 35 Under 35 award was developed as a strategy to address workforce recruitment and retention. The chamber said that in Grand Island, recruiting and retaining young professionals is essential to the continued growth and prosperity of the Grand Island business community. Acknowledging the contributions young businesspeople make in the community further solidifies their place and increases their sense of belonging.
The chamber selected three local business leaders to complete the blind review of applications for the 2020 “Top 35 Under 35.” The judges were: Brian Mustion, chamber board chairman, of Central Nebraska Bobcat; Tim Branstiter of Credit Management Services; and Bianca Ayala of Grand Island Public Schools.
The Top 35 Under 35 is a biannual award. The next recognition will be in 2022.
