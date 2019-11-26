Grand Island and area communities took heed of the National Weather Service Hastings’ winter storm warning as schools and other organizations and groups quickly notice that they were not open for business on Tuesday.
The City of Grand Island declared a snow emergency, along with other cities in the area. City, county and state road crews were readying themselves for winter’s onslaught. The public was being warned that driving conditions will quickly deteriorate as the storm intensifies. While going to work on Tuesday was not a problem, it was the return home in the evening that had many motorists, law enforcement and street and road crews most concerned.
The scenario sketched by the weather service Monday about the storm was taking shape in Grand Island as light snow began falling around 9 a.m. The snow began to lightly accumulate on the ground but was melting on the roads and sidewalks, which retained the heat from the previous warm days. The latter half of November has seen day time highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.
When the snow began to fall, the temperature was at the freezing mark and winds were gusting at around 20 mph.
But as the day progress, though, the snowfall was expected to be persistent and begin accumulating more and more on the ground.
According to the weather service, the brunt of this winter storm coming out of the Colorado Rockies was expected to fall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Along with the persistence of the snow, was also the increasing winds. The weather bureau said the strongest gusts, up to 45 mph, were expected after dark.
The NWS Hastings was forecasting 8-11 inches for the Grand Island and Kearney area, while 6-9 inches for the Hastings area. To the north, snowfalls were expected to be heavier with Loup City looking at 10-13 inches; Ord, 9-12 inches; and Fullerton, 7-10 inches.
The heavy snow and strong winds combined to make roads slick and visibility poor.
Area and state officials were advising caution while traveling in these dangerous winter conditions.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said their crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather, which would impact most of the state and good portions of the country.
What concerned NDOT was that while the forecast could fluctuate, the forecast for heavy snowfall coupled with high winds could create low visibility conditions for drivers.
“Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the holiday weekend, which looks to affect travel Tuesday through Wednesday and again on Thanksgiving Day and through the weekend,” according to NDOT.
The storm was expected to impact travel on I-80 as well as the rest of Nebraska’s highways.
“Motorists should expect travel conditions to deteriorate, including slushy and ice covered roads, while significant snow falls across regions of Nebraska,” NDOT warns. “High winds coupled with heavy snowfall will result in reduced visibility.”
NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis said this is the first major storm of the season and it is anticipated to be a significant one during one of the highest travel times of the year.
“Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel,” Schneweis said. “We urge caution if you must travel during this winter storm and know before you go.”
Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at dot.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.
In the Grand Island area, November weather has been favorable for farmers to complete their harvest.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that for the week ending Nov. 24, corn harvested was 93 percent, equal to last year, and near 96 for the five year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 53 good, and 21 excellent.
Sorghum harvested was 90 percent, near 94 last year, and behind 96 average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 17 fair, 62 good, and 16 excellent.
Going into the year’s first major winter storm, subsoil moisture supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 9 short, 87 adequate, and 3 surplus.
As of Tuesday morning, the forecast for Thanksgiving weekend from the weather service for Grand Island daytime snow accumulations of 3-7 inches during the day with northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Additional snow was expected Tuesday night mainly before 1 a.m. with a low of 21. Winds will be from the northwest at 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
No snow is expected Wednesday as it will be sunny with a high near 30, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
It will be cold Wednesday night with a low of 11 with calm winds expected after midnight. On Thanksgiving, though, the temperature will hover at freezing with freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Thursday night’s low will be around 28 with freezing rain, possibility mixed with snow before 2 p.m.
As shoppers and merchants prepared for the Black Friday shopping rush that starts early in the morning, the high is expected to be near 42 with a possibility of sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., the temperature will be warm enough where the precipitation will be rain. The warmer temperatures, mixed with the rain, will more than likely melt much of the snow that had fallen previously away.
There is a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Friday, with a forecast low of 31.
There is a chance of both rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high will be near 40 and the low 22. Sunday’s high will be 31 with a low around 15.
NDOT’s travel advice
— Travelers are also encouraged to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.
— Should travel be absolutely necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing, water and food. Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving for your destination. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items.
— Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, making sure to:
• Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.
• Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.
• Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself.
• Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow. Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.
— For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/
— As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.