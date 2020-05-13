Money from the federal government, combined with the efforts of local volunteers and businesses, wound up providing 329 bags of groceries to area senior citizens on Wednesday.
In addition to the Grand Generation Center, the effort was bolstered by Grand Island high school students, the AOK Ladies and such businesses as Amur Equipment Finance, Bandits Bar and Abbey Carpets N’ More.
The project began with money from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.
The Midland Area Agency on Aging, based in Hastings, was the recipient of some of the money. The agency created a program to provide groceries to residents of the eight counties it serves.
On Wednesday, 230 bags went to people who receive home-delivered meals. Seventy bags were given to people who pick up lunch each weekday at the senior center. The other bags were sent to seniors in Doniphan and Wood River, said Theresa Engelhardt, executive director of Senior Citizens Industries, which operates the Grand Generation Center.
The project was a two-day operation. On Tuesday, 45 workers and volunteers bagged the groceries using an assembly line technique. About 40 drivers helped with the delivery effort Wednesday.
Each paper bag contained 17 items, including celery, carrots, cheese crackers, peanut butter, apples, oranges and Oreo cookies.
Midland Area Agency on Aging made sure the bags contained fresh produce as well as “shelf-stable” items, said Executive Director Casey Muzic.
The program has been “well-received by all of our seniors,” Muzic said. The agency hopes to do it again, maybe in a couple of months.
The federal money is meant to help people deal with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Midland can use the money to assist people 60 and older with basic needs, including food, housekeeping, personal care and respite care. It can also help with rent or utilities, Muzic said.
As long as the pandemic continues, people can pick up lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the Grand Generation Center. Some who pick up those lunches have little contact with anyone else during the pandemic.
So they appreciate driving up to see people each day.
“We’ve gotten cards from them, and people cried coming through here because they’ve told us how we’re the only people that they’ve gotten to have contact with. And it just lifts their spirits up so much,” said Angela Skalka, the Grand Generation Center’s activities director.
For those 60 and older, a donation of $4 is suggested. Those younger than 60 must pay $7. The meals must be ordered. To do so, call (308) 385-5308.
The grocery project received a lot of assistance from Bandits Bar, which fed the workers with 45 boxes of pizza Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday.
The pizzas were in individual containers, which “just made it really nice and safe for what we’re going through,“ Skalka said.
Bandits co-owner Tim McMullen said Grand Island has supported his business so much during the pandemic that he and fellow owner Troy Javorsky “wanted to give something back.”
Support for Bandit’s carryout and delivery service has allowed the restaurant to stay open and keep its staff employed, McMullen said. Area residents have done an “amazing” job of patronizing locally owned restaurants during this lockdown period.
The grocery project also benefited from a “very generous cash donation” from Amur Equipment Finance, Skalka said.
Amur’s contribution was spearheaded by Jeremy Gillam, vice president of information technology.
Skalka also shared a text she received from Jacklynn Manning, Amur’s vice president of marketing, who works in Massachusetts.
“Amur Equipment Finance is very proud to sponsor and participate today in the delivery of essential groceries and prepared meals to seniors within our Grand Island community,” Manning wrote. “We are very thankful for the work that is being done through the Grand Generation Center with support by Meals on Wheels. As a local Grand Island-based company, we take great pride in our community, in giving back to others, and we are very excited to be a part of this essential program.”
As part of the same program, Midland Area Agency sent out 270 baskets of food last week to its care management and CHOICES clients in Hall County. CHOICES stands for Choosing Home or In-Community Elder Services.
