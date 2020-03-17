Even people who haven’t qualified for home-delivered meals can take advantage of the Grand Generation Center’s new carryout meal program.
On Tuesday, the senior center began handing out meals to those who would like a warm, well-balanced lunch. The meals are dispersed between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Most of the recipients just drive up to the burgundy awning in the Grand Generation Center’s north parking lot. At least one man approached the awning on foot.
This is the first time the senior center has been able to serve carryout meals.
The center is currently closed, so the carryout method is an alternative way to feed those who normally come to the center for lunch.
Before the coronavirus struck, an average of 75 people had lunch at the senior center. On days when the popular over-fried chicken is served, the number of diners can exceed 140.
The number of people picking up a carryout meal Tuesday wasn’t huge, but the senior center hopes the number will grow.
Tuesday’s carryout meal consisted of liver and onions, California-blend vegetables, cherry cobbler, bread and milk.
The senior center suggests a $4 donation.
The center prefers that recipients of the carryout meals be 60 or over. But people younger than 60 who want to pick up a meal are charged $7.
Unfortunately, people who take carryout meals don’t have access to the salad bar that’s normally offered at the senior center.
“They love the salad bar,” said Theresa Engelhardt, executive director of Senior Citizens Industries, which operates the Grand Generation Center.
Even though Tuesday’s entree was liver and onions, Engelhardt said many people are fond of the senior center version. Kitchen manager Evelyne Rice serves it with a peppered gravy.
The carryout program will continue as long as the center is shut down.
If you’d like to pick up a meal, call (308) 385-5308 the day before you wish to receive it. The deadline to call for the next day is 11 a.m.
For regular users of the senior center, it’s sad that the facility is closed, Engelhardt said. Many senior citizens play pool, cards and bingo each week. They also exercise and use the library.
In addition to activities, users also enjoy socializing at the senior center.
Senior Citizens Industries continues to provide more than 200 people with home-delivered meals each day. A total of 120 sack lunches are delivered Fridays for those who would like lunches for Saturday or Sunday. Those who receive home-delivered meals must meet certain criteria.
Approval was given for the carryout program following an emergency meeting March 10. That meeting was called by Pam Lancaster, chairwoman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners. After that meeting, e-mails and letters were sent to a host of government officials and agencies, including the Nebraska Unit on Aging.
