Last Friday, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held its first chamber ribbon cutting ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
The ribbon cutting took place at Grand Auto Sales’ new service center at 3535 W. 13th St. The new business is located in the former Kmart auto bay. Blake Corman and Mitch Hinrichs are owners of Grand Auto Sales, with the business located at 3426 Capital Ave.
Corman and Hinrichs started the business three years ago. Previously, both worked at Roy’s Grand Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Between them they have more than 30 years of experience in motor vehicle sales.
They opened the new service center late last year. A chamber ribbon cutting ceremony was supposed to take place earlier, but the coronavirus caused a delay to that ceremony.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said there has been a “pent-up demand from businesses, who since the end of March, have wanted to have Business After Hours or ribbon cuttings to celebrate something that was happening in their world, whether it is the opening of a business or the merging of two companies or anniversary. These businesses have been unable to celebrate these milestones in their companies with the chamber because there were prohibitions on the number of people who could gather due to the virus.”
Johnson said the demand has built up during March, April and June. She said the remainder of July through September “are just jam-packed with events and celebrations.”
And for Corman and Hinrich, they wanted to celebrate the opening of their new service center.
Grand Auto Sales has seen good growth the last three years at the Capital Avenue location. They employ seven people there.
“We have always serviced our vehicles and made sure they were ready to go, but now we want to do it on our own,” Corman said. “We can now take care of our customers’ vehicles as well,”
“It has been good so far,” Hinrich said. “We have been happy with the move.”
Corman said the new location has “great visibility from the road and it already had been pretty well set up for a service center.”
When Kmart closed its store in Grand Island a number of years ago, local commercial real estate developer Ray O’Connor took ownership of the property. He subdivided the old Kmart store into three businesses. One of them was Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, which closed last year. O’Connor is working to fill that space, hopefully this year. Home Goods also opened a store in part of the location.
There was an auto detailing business in the service bay of the old Kmart store for a short time before Corman and Hinrich started their service center there in November.
“We had to add all of the equipment, but besides that, it was ready to go,” Corman said.
Hall County auto sales has suffered due to the virus. But Hinrich said the last two months have been among their best months since starting Grand Auto Sales three years ago and opening their service business.
“There is a lot of customer repeat business,” he said. “It is all about taking care of our customers.”
Johnson said being booked with the chamber’s Business After Hours and ribbon cuttings for the next three months, “people are wanting some normality. They are inviting people in now differently than they would have a month ago.”
She said people are beginning to feel more comfortable about the “health environment of the community.”
She said there is a “comfort level” among Grand Island people as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fact that businesses can and are celebrating what they do is a positive for the business community,” Johnson said.
For Corman and Hinrichs, they wanted the public to help celebrate the opening of their new business.
“It is not only for our customers but anybody off the street,” Corman said. “We are full-service, too. There is nothing that we can’t do in our shop. Our technicians have a lot of experience. They have worked on both the older cars and the newer vehicles. They’re not just mechanics, but technicians. They understand the computer side of things.”
The shop is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their phone number is 308-675-3175. They also have a website, www.grandislandauto.net and a Facebook page. Customers can make appointments online.
“I’m optimistic about the future,” Corman said. “The sky is the limit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.