Midwest LTC Pharmacy and Greater Nebraska Home Infusion in Grand Island are raising money for the Grand Island-based non-profit, Grace Cancer Foundation.
Anyone interested in donating can drop off their contribution at Midwest LTC Pharmacy, 3003 Frontage Road No. 2, located in the parking lot northeast of Amish Furniture, or Greater Nebraska Home Infusion, 2604 St. Patrick Ave., Ste. 2, located on the corner of Highway 281 and Capital Ave., north of Casey’s.
The event is a friendly cash-for-points competition between area businesses serving the senior-age community. Pennies and cash add to the business’s points, while silver coins subtract points. The business with the most points wins — while all proceeds go to the Grace Cancer Foundation.
The penny war ends at 9 am. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The Grace Cancer Foundation assists friends and neighbors battling cancer in the Grand Island area. Donations are used for medical bills, household expenses, gas cards, food and scholarships for students with family members affected by cancer.