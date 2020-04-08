While many county election offices in Nebraska have remained closed due to the coronavirus, on Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order waiving the requirement of in-person voting at election offices, with the exception of voters with disabilities and certain other former federal employees.
The executive order is effective through the May 12 primary.
The Nebraska secretary of state’s office said in a press release that voters with disabilities continue to have options on how to cast their ballot. Voting can be done on Election Day at the polls, by mail, or early voting in person by appointment at an on-site early voting county location, during the early voting period.
“We want Nebraskans who have disabilities to be able to vote early,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “Although many of our county buildings are closed to the public, those voters who have disabilities are able to access early voting in person by appointment. They can also choose to vote from home, or vote at the polls.”
Each polling location and on-site early voting location is required to have an accessible voting device available for use by voters with disabilities. Nebraska has new ballot-marking devices called Express Vote for those who are hard of hearing, visually impaired and/or require wheelchair accessibility.
The Express Vote device is set up and operational for disabled voters by appointment. It will allow these voters to cast an early ballot independently, privately and securely.
Voter registration will continue to be available online at sos.nebraska.gov. Eligible citizens also can register when renewing their driver’s licenses, or by mail, in person at the DMV offices that remain open or with DHHS and the Nebraska Department of Education when applying for programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.