Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Island during his State of the State fly-around.

The public is welcome to attend the event at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Gov. Ricketts during his upcoming State of the State fly around,” said Taylor Gage, the governor’s director of strategic communications. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and about the governor’s plans for property tax relief during the 2020 legislative session. The governor looks forward to visiting directly with you about how we can move our state forward together.”

The governor will make remarks before taking questions.

Any questions regarding the event should be directed to the governor’s office at (402) 471-2244.

