Dr. Larry Gossen has been selected as the next dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb.
Gossen will succeed Ron Rosati, who retired in August 2019 after six years at the college. Kelly Bruns, director of the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, has served as interim dean.
Gossen brings both classroom and administrative experience to the position. After graduating from Kansas State University, Gossen taught for 24 years at Elk Valley and Neodesha high schools in Southeast Kansas. In 2001, he accepted a position with the Kansas Department of Education as the state supervisor for agricultural education and State FFA Advisor.
In 2005, Gossen joined the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, where he served in a number of roles until 2018. Since August 2019, he has served as the Nebraska State FFA advisor. Throughout his career, he developed a robust, nationwide network of ag educators and FFA alumni and stakeholders.
Gossen is a lifetime member of the National FFA Alumni, has received his Honorary American FFA Degree, the National FFA VIP Award, and was a national finalist for the National FFA Agriscience Teacher of the Year. He received his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in 2011 from Kansas State.
“I am excited to strengthen existing partnerships with community colleges, public schools, UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, industry partners, and alumni to ensure the agricultural and vet tech workforce and talent needs of Nebraska and the surrounding region are met,” Gossen said. “We are in the midst of challenging times, but challenges also bring opportunities for innovation. I hope to build on the work by previous deans and Interim Dean Bruns, and together with faculty, staff and students take NCTA to the next level.”
Gossen’s appointment as dean comes on the heels of the announcement of the Nebraska Promise, which offers free tuition to University of Nebraska students whose families make $60,000 a year or less. The Nebraska Promise applies to students at all NU campuses, including NCTA.
Gossen will begin his new position on June 15.
More information about NCTA can be found at ncta.unl.edu.
