HASTINGS — Chris Russell, director of Data Center Operations for Google, will give a keynote lecture, “How Google Innovates in the Marketplace of Technology,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hastings College.
During his talk in the college’s French Memorial Chapel, Russell will address technological advancements, research and structures that Google undertakes and employs to remain the leading provider of technology in the marketplace.
While on campus, Russell will also meet and work with students to connect with them about technology.
Russell has worked in the technology industry for nearly 25 years. He is a member of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Russell has been asked to speak nationally on many occasions to talk about the value of science- and technology-based education.
With a deep appreciation for the arts, Russell enjoys exploring how the arts can enhance technological advancement. He serves on the board of directors of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, the board of Nebraska Shakespeare and is a past board member KANEKO in Omaha.
Google, one of the “Big Four” technology companies in the world alongside Amazon, Apple and Facebook, is an American multinational technology company specializing in internet-related services and products, including online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware.
There is no admission charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.