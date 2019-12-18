An outlet store operated by Goodwill Industries at 1804 S. Eddy St. will be closing on Saturday, according to Tammy Slater, CEO of Goodwill Industries in Grand Island.
Slater said the outlet store has been open 2 1/2 years. The store, As-Is, was opened as a pilot store.
As-Is has sold items that couldn’t be sold in the regular retail stores but may be of interest to collectors or do-it-yourselfers.
“The intention of the outlet was that if things didn’t sell in the store, this was one more opportunity to sell the product,” Slater said.
“After a lot of thought, the business decision that we made was to close the outlet store,” she said.
Slater said the store was well received by a “small group of individuals.”
“It was not a real retail location as we chose to put it in the back end of our corporation office because we had open space and we were just going to see if it made sense,” she said.
Slater said other Goodwills operate outlet stores, but most of them are much larger than the Grand Island store.
“It always held its own,” she said about the outlet store. “It is a lot of movement of product and a lot (of) labor that goes into it.”
With the outlet store being closed, Slater said they will do what the store did prior to opening the outlet.
“Always when product comes through and it doesn’t sell, then we do have the ability to resell it,” she said. “There are also things that are not resellable and you have some things that end up in the trash.”
Unlike a typical retail store, Goodwill offers “a little bit of everything, good and bad” because they receive their items from public donations.
While the Christmas season has been steady, Slater said Goodwill, like other retail stores, has felt the impact of online shopping this Christmas season.
She said Goodwill offers online retail shopping at shopgoodwill.com.
