The 2019 campaign for Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska kicked off in November and will conclude in December. The slogan for this year’s campaign is “Give for the Good.”
Annual giving is part of Goodwill’s ongoing effort to enhance service impact for people living with disabilities and barriers.
In a press release, Goodwill said it wants people to live their best lives and they are honored that the people they serve choose Goodwill to walk alongside them on their journey to accomplish their goals and improve their quality of life.
The release said a gift to the annual campaign is an investment in changing lives.
“When you donate, you show your support for people living with disabilities to have a voice, overcome obstacles, dream big, accomplish much and live their best lives,” said Tammy Slater, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska.
Gifts to the annual campaign support recovery for individuals living with substance use disorders and a diagnosis of mental illness, support job seekers in finding and maintaining employment, and help people living with a developmental and intellectual disability to increase their independence and access their community.
“Every gift makes a difference. Any amount improves lives with effective programs that assist with employment, developing life skills, recovery and independence. Over 2,000 people from Columbus to Scottsbluff receive services annually through Goodwill services,” said Lindsey Miles, director of marketing and development.
Miles encourages citizens to visit www.giveforthegood.com to donate online and access additional information.
“Decreases in government funding, regulation revisions and changes in the overall retail industry make raising funds through our annual campaign more important than ever,” Slater said. “We appreciate the continued support of communities across greater Nebraska and acknowledge Tom Dinsdale, Garrett Tires & Treads, Johnson Imperial and Lacy Construction Company for their generosity in support of our annual campaign.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.