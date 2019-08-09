When people hear Goodwill, retail stores will most likely come to mind, however, those stores are just a fraction of what Goodwill has to offer.
Just ask Lasado Casares, a man who was charged with felony drug possession and was accepted into Central Nebraska Drug Court.
Casares turned to Goodwill’s employment and career services after being referred by the Drug Court.
For one year now, Casares worked at Ken’s Appliance as a janitor, and it has been a good fit for him.
Casares said prior to Goodwill, the last time he was employed was 13 years ago.
Not only did Goodwill help him find a job, but they helped him with affordable housing through Goodwill’s housing services.
“I was paying dramatically too much for another apartment I was staying in and they (Goodwill) helped me cut it in half and they set me up with Goodwill housing,” Casares said.
Casares said that it has meant a lot to have the people at Goodwill helping him throughout his journey.
“Before Goodwill, I didn’t have the tendency to do anything because my thought was I wasn’t going to be where I wanted to be,” said Casares. “These people here at the Goodwill have given me encouragement to do what I needed to do. They didn’t quit on me like I would’ve quit on myself.”
Casares said he has been very grateful for the courage Goodwill has gave him and wishes everyone had that kind of encouragement.
“It’s been a long journey,” Casares said.
“As far as our employment team supporting him starting with volunteer work and gradually looking for a good fit for employment, it’s been a process,” said Program Director Aaron Ross.
Ross said it’s been enjoyable watching Casares grow and use the different agencies that Goodwill has to offer.
“He was there every step of the way,” Ross said.
To offer these services to people like Casares, Goodwill relies on donations and their Platte River Charity Shoot.
Lindsey Miles, the director of marketing and development for Goodwill said the annual charity event will take place August 17.
They are once again partnering with Hornady manufacturing for the 26th year of hosting the event, which will include an individual event, three-person corporate team event and adult and youth team event.
There will be $5,000 worth of scholarships available as prizes for the adult/youth team division.
The event will take place at the Heartland Shooting Park west of Grand Island, with registration opening at 7:30 a.m.
Competitors can pre-register for the event at www.platterivercharityshoot.com, by calling (308) 384-7896 or stopping by the Goodwill administrative offices.
The money raised during the fundraiser will go towards the Goodwill housing, behavioral health, developmental disability and employment and career services.
“Goodwill is the number one support network if you need anything,” Casares said. “Like I tell people in Drug Court, once they get in Drug Court, take every opportunity that they have to give you. If they throw Goodwill at you, take advantage of everything they throw at you. You would be amazed at what Goodwill can do for you when you can’t do it for yourself.”