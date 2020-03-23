CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will begin postponing the scheduling of non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures on Wednesday, March 25. Good Samaritan and St. Francis made this decision in collaboration with other health systems in the state.
“We know this may be inconvenient and disruptive for our patients, but we need to do everything possible to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Michael Schnieders, president, Good Samaritan. “Our hospitals have already made numerous changes to prevent exposure of the virus to our patients, providers and visitors. This is one more step.”
According to St. Francis president, Ed Hannon, the action allows hospitals to protect their workforce, patients and the community while conserving vital medical supplies.
“Concentrating resources where they’re needed should we see an increase in critically ill COVID-19 patients is a responsible thing we can do during the pandemic,” said Hannon.
Good Samaritan and St. Francis are following the American College of Surgeons and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to define non-urgent procedures, but in general they are surgeries or procedures that can be postponed without risk of harm to patients.
Patients will be contacted if their surgery or procedure is postponed. They can discuss rescheduling at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.