Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, summer classes at Stuhr Museum will go on as scheduled.
The museum began offering the classes on June 1. Karen Buettner, interpretive resources administrative assistant at Stuhr Museum, said staff met the first week of May to discuss what classes would still go on and which ones would be canceled. She said the cooking classes were canceled this year due to safety concerns.
“We didn’t feel that we could safely provide with the students handling many of the items,” she said. “We also felt the younger classes might be harder for the kids to understand the rules and follow them. Anything for our preschool-aged students, we just canceled right away.”
Buettner said Stuhr Museum still has “a pretty wide variety” of classes offered.
She said classes based on the American Girl doll series are still on, as well as popular classes with horses, fishing and glass etching.
“In June and July, we have classes that run five days a week,” she said. “In July, we are also going to have some one- and two-day opportunities. But this (last) week, we are hosting five classes. And [this] week, there are another five classes. Then, as we go on, we have some different class titles, so not everything is offered the same week.”
The new classes this year are primarily workshops, Buettner said. Those classes, which will be offered in July, include “For the Birds” and “Fish Tales.” In “For the Birds,” she said participants will make a bird house, while those in “Fish Tales” will have an all-day fishing experience.
With COVID-19 still prevalent, Buettner said Stuhr Museum has some safety procedures in place to prevent its spread and keep participants safe. She said the museum will conduct temperature checks when students arrive at the classes each day. All students will be required to bring a mask to wear at appropriate times.
The classes also have hand sanitizer available and all of the teachers are and will be ensuring kids use that and/or wash their hands with soap and water.
Buettner said COVID-19 has affected the class capacities.
“Typically, some of our classes have up to 12 students. This year, we made the decision to cap everything at eight students,” she said. “That way, we are staying under 10-person gathering rule. We still have room for our teacher and one of our living history apprentices — our youth volunteers.”
Buettner said, at this time, Stuhr Museum has not added additional classes due to limited class capacities. She added that even with the COVID-19 restrictions, a number of classes are full and that she is pleased about this.
“The students that are here this week all seem excited to be here,” Buettner said. “For those who are not able to come this year, when I talked to the parents, they are excited to come back again next year. Even though it is a little bit rough this year, it is looking good in the long run.”
Anyone interested in signing up for summer classes can contact Buettner by phone at (308) 385-5316 ext. 204 or by email at education@stuhrmuseum.org. A list of Stuhr Museum’s summer classes and their costs can be viewed online at www.stuhrmuseum.org/education/alphabetical.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.