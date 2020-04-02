Go Big Give

Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke speaks Wednesday during the final organizational meeting for Go Big Give in Community Room at Home Federal Bank in Grand Island. (Independent/Zach Mayhew)

 Zach Mayhew

Grand Island, NE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation will postpone Go Big GIVE to July 7th, 2020. Pre-give will begin June 22nd through July 6th.

After many discussions with the Go Big GIVE team, community members and the participating nonprofit organizations, the decision to postpone Go Big GIVE was not taken lightly. The Go Big GIVE team feels the new date will give business and communities time to recover from these difficult times.

If you have questions, please contact the Go Big GIVE team at give@GoBigGIVE.org or call the Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675 or the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation at 308-382-7787.

