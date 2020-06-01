The date of Go Big Give has been changed to July 7 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizers made the decision to change the date of the event from May 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Grand Island.
“We felt it was not the time to be focused on fundraising,” said Heartland United Way President and CPO Karen Rathke. “We wanted to be focused on helping people.”
Hosted by Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, the event serves as a fundraiser for 136 nonprofit organizations in the Grand Island community as well as the state of Nebraska.
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation CEO Melissa DeLaet said the event is of the utmost importance, given the pandemic.
“This has been a challenging time for everyone,” Rathke said. “A number of nonprofits have lost the ability to host fundraisers. This event is important so that they can continue to do their work in the community.”
“Nonprofits are doing the frontline work,” DeLaet said. “They are essential. Many organizations have had to cancel or reschedule events like we had done with Go Big Give.”
DeLaet also said that due to the inability of some nonprofits to host events and fundraisers, many have been forced to make tough decisions.
In the past, local businesses have put together various events to help raise money for Go Big Give. However, this year, Rathke and DeLaet said they were unsure if direct health measures will affect the way the event looks.
“A lot of Go Big Give has been bringing people together,” DeLaet said. “We moved the event back to July 7, just in case we could have those events. The truth is we do not know what the direct health measures will be. We do not know what they will allow.”
One change already made this year is an increased giving window.
“Normally, Go Big Give is a 24-hour giving day with one week of pregiving where people who would be out of town could give beforehand,” DeLaet said. “This year we will have two weeks of pregiving starting on June 23.”
The event also provides a chance for donations to grow throughout the giving period.
“Throughout the event, smaller gifts have the potential to grow through incentive prizes and match pool funds,” Rathke said. “It is exciting to watch gifts grow throughout the event.”
Through the donations of individuals, she said, nonprofit organizations are able to continue to provide exceptional services to the state of Nebraska and Grand Island area residents.
“Heartland United Way and people in this community know how well they serve the community,” Rathke said.
DeLaet and Rathke said they hope to surpass their previous fundraising mark of $1,069,487 raised in 2019.
In addition to Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, the event is sponsored by the Sherwood Foundation, Hornady and the Wolbach Foundation.
Individuals interested in donating or learning more about Go Big Give and the nonprofit organizations that the event benefits can visit gobiggive.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.