GNC announced over the weekend that the company will be closing its three GNC stores in the Tri-City area, including its store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island.
“We will have business as usual, with lots of extra sales, until we close sometime in April,” according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
The notice said that all fixtures and back room supplies will also be for sale.
The GNC store has been a fixture at the Conestoga Mall for decades. The company, since its origins in Pennsylvania in the 1930s, has been a leader in nutritional supplements and has become a recognized world leader in promoting good health.
The store was popular with Grand Island and area residents as it was constantly voted by the public as Best Nutrition Store in the Best of Grand Island competition.
In 2018, the company announced it was going to close as many as 900 stores over the next three years, especially stores located in malls across the country. Company officials said last year it had about 800 stores located in malls. The company is shifting its focus to online sales. According to the company, in 1935 David Shakarian realized his dream by establishing a little health food store, called Lackzoom, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The company continued to grow and in the 1960s, as more and more people began to embrace the concept of natural foods and better nutrition, the company began to expand and changed its name to General Nutrition Centers. By the 1980s, GNC had expanded to more than 1,000 locations. As of June of last year, the company has approximately 8,000 stores, with nearly 6,000 located in the U.S.
