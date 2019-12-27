The launch of the five upper academies at Grand Island Senior High, as well as the Hall County Board of Supervisors’ approval of a compost facility, tops the list of education and county stories for 2019.
The year also saw a new beginning for Grand Island Public Schools as Jefferson and Stolley Park elementary schools opened their doors for the first time. Northwest Public Schools also faced challenges — with a new superintendent and with efforts by the Save Chapman Committee. Here is a look at the top 10 stories of 2019:
1.) Grand Island Senior High launches its five upper academies. In August, the five upper academies at GISH were officially launched. The academies — Education, Law and Public Safety; Engineering and Technology; Business and Communication; Technical Sciences; and Medical Sciences — feature 19 total pathways from which students may choose.
At its Jan. 12 board retreat, the GIPS Board of Education agreed to house the Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety at the former Starr Elementary building, which was later renamed as the Wyandotte Learning Center.
2.) Doors open at Jefferson, Stolley Park elementary schools. On Aug. 15, Jefferson and Stolley Park elementary schools welcomed students into their new school buildings. Both school buildings were built after voters approved a 2014 bond issue, which included the construction of the two new school buildings.
3.) Save Chapman Committee proposes changes to Northwest district, escalating in recall effort. In March, the Save Chapman Committee announced a proposal that would dissolve the Northwest Public Schools district. The plan would allow Grand Island Public Schools to acquire Cedar Hollow School, 1-R School and Northwest High School. Central City Public Schools would acquire Chapman School and Lockwood School, while St. Paul Public Schools would acquire St. Libory School.
Each of these districts would also absorb the tax base in the acquired area.
In November, the committee then put forward a plan to house the district’s middle school at Chapman School, but the plan was met with opposition by the Northwest Board of Education. The following month, Abby Thomas, a member of the committee and a district parent, filed a recall petition against board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt.
4.) Northwest Superintendent Matt Fisher resigns; Jeff Edwards later hired as superintendent. Former Northwest Superintendent Matt Fisher announced in February that he intended to resign from his position effective July 1. In March, the Northwest Board of Education voted to approve Nebraska City Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards as its next superintendent. Edwards began his role on July 1.
5.) Hall County Board of Supervisors approves conditional-use permit for compost facility. At its Dec. 10 meeting, the Hall County board voted to approve a seven-year conditional-use permit for Smart Soil LLC and Andrew Woitaszewski to operate a compost facility located a mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road. The approved conditional-use permit came following a 90-day temporary permit approved by the county board in August.
6.) Lawsuit filed against Hall County challenging election commissioner appointment. In December, Hall County resident Judith Vohland filed a lawsuit in Hall County District Court against Hall County and Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. The complaint challenges a state law that allows county boards in some Nebraska counties to appoint their election commissioner.
7.) Grand Island Christian School closes its doors. After providing a Christian education to students since 1979, Grand Island Christian School closed its doors for good on May 15. Dwindling enrollment was the main factor in the decision to close the school.
8.) Memorial Stadium renovation gets underway. In January, GIPS kicked off its Memorial Stadium renovation project with a groundbreaking ceremony. By July, the final beam was placed on the stadium before opening to the public for the first home football game on Sept. 6. Construction work and fundraising continue on the renovation project. Renovation of the east stadium will be done in 2020.
9.) Grand Island Public Library completes renovation. In April, the Grand Island Public Library celebrated the completion of its renovation project, which improved various areas of the library. The $1.9 million project allowed for things such as a renovated seating area, a digital lab and an additional makerspace area. The project was to be done using funds from the Grimminger estate and outside donations. No tax dollars were used to fund the project.
10.) Central Community College-Hastings President retires; Jerry Wallace hired as new president. Earlier this year, CCC-Hastings President Bill Hitesman retired after 47 years in higher education — 17 at CCC-Hastings. He was succeeded by Jerry Wallace — previously the workforce, technical and community education dean at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, W.Va. — as president. Wallace began his new role on May 20.
