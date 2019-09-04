Grand Island Senior High will host “Help!? I’m Raising A Teen!” and a mobile training trailer called “What You Don’t See” to address drugs, alcohol and raising teens in today’s world. The presentation and trailer are free and open to the public.
The mobile training trailer will be open at Friday’s Islander football game from 6 p.m. until the start of the third quarter. The trailer is designed to look like a teenager’s room. Attendees will learn how to look for certain signs, symbols and common hiding places for drugs. The trailer will be on the west side of West Stadium.
The “Help!? I’m Raising A Teen!” presentation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the GISH Auditorium.
The presentation will address signs and symptoms of drug use and current drug trends, as well as how to approach teens about drugs and alcohol. The presentation will also include some tips and tricks to parenting a teen in today’s world. Drug recognition expert Wes Tjaden, a Grand Island police officer, and clinical psychologist Carley Starling will speak with attendees.
The mobile training trailer will also be open on from 5 to 6 p.m. and from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, before and after the presentation. It will be parked outside of the auditorium.
The presentation and trailer are made possible by Tobacco Free Hall County, Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, the Prevention Project, Boys Town and the Grand Island Police Department.
