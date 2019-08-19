After the discovery of non-toxic mold last week caused a delay to the start of the school year, Grand Island Senior High has passed inspection. One classroom remains under mediation until it passes inspection and will be locked and sealed off from students and staff.
School will start as previously announced on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Grade 9 students will start Tuesday at 8 a.m.; grades 10, 11 and 12 will begin at 11 a.m.
“The school is safe,” said Virgil Harden, GIPS chief financial officer. Harden has overseen the process of remediation from the beginning.
“Our efforts to remove and prevent mold issues have worked as planned,” he said. “Students will not have access to the one classroom continuing to receive mediation.”
Mike Smith, the industrial hygienist from B2Environmental working with the district said the rest of the school is safe. All other classrooms, hallways, locker rooms and areas of the school have been tested and passed.
The classroom that tested the highest last week has been completely cleaned, air scrubbed and monitored, and has virtually no trace of mold when retested. The process was utilized in every classroom of the 200 wing.
GIPS will continue to put in place the recommendations from B2Environmental, including ongoing monitoring and maintenance, to ensure the school remains safe.
“We thank our Islander families for their patience in allowing us to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” said GIPS superintendent Tawana Grover. “We look forward to seeing all students at Grand Island Senior High on Tuesday to start this school year.”
All classes in the sealed off room will be relocated until it passes inspection. Students will be informed of the new location on Tuesday.