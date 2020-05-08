The Grand Island Senior High 2020 graduation ceremony will be aired live on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the Grand Island Public Schools website, YouTube and Facebook pages.
The event, which due to safety considerations will be a virtual ceremony, will start at the regularly scheduled time of 2 p.m. on May 17.
“We know this isn’t the ceremony our seniors want and deserve, however we are doing our best to make it memorable for each of them while keeping them safe,” said Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent. “Our seniors in the Class of 2020 will be forever special to us. Each has worked extremely hard to prepare for their future and we are going to celebrate in a safe way so they can continue their journey to achieving their dreams.”
As always, the ceremony will feature an address from both Grover and Jeff Gilbertson, GISH executive principal, as well as a student speech. This year’s student speaker is Grace Johnson, a summa cum laude honors graduate.
The speakers will be the only in-person attendees for the ceremony. They will deliver their speeches from the GISH west gym live.
The event will also feature music selections, including the singing of the national anthem, a performance by the GISH Madrigals and the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the GISH band.
All the musical performances during the ceremony have been pre-recorded remotely and have been edited by virtualchoir.net, a company specializing in producing ensemble music performances during social distancing.
The reading of the graduate names will be pre-recorded by members of the Grand Island Public School Board of Education. As each graduate’s name is read, their picture and name will be on screen. Students who graduate with academic honors will have icons on their slides to signify summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude, as well as those who were members of National Honor Society and those who completed one or more pathways.
“In a traditional GISH graduation ceremony we would recognize the honor graduates and our pathway completers,” Gilbertson said. “It is important to us to continue that tradition for the Class of 2020 during our virtual ceremony.”
NCN will broadcast the ceremony on its cable stations statewide, including Spectrum channel 99 in Grand Island. NCN is also available through Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku TV apps, as well as by using an over-the-air antenna. For more on how to watch NCN, visit https://central.newschannelnebraska.com/story/40803900/watch-ncn-on-these-apps.
GIPS will also air the live event on the district website, www.gips.org, via YouTube, as well as on the GIPS Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GrandIslandPublicSchools.
All graduates were mailed a special package with their diploma, cap and gown, any academic or activity awards or awards, and a few special gifts from the high school, the district and a few others.
“We want the entire community to join in watching the ceremony and celebrating this amazing Class of 2020,” Grover said. “They will not be forgotten.”
