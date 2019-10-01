Fourteen students from a Grand Island Senior High class got an introduction to the legal system Tuesday from just about everybody who works in a courtroom.
During a visit to the Hall County Courthouse, the students from a business law class heard from District Judge Andrew Butler, prosecutor Ashley Dorwart, public defender Matt Works, interpreter Irma Watt and court reporter Lisa Hagman.
The young people sat in on proceedings in district and county court.
Teacher Barry Skalberg has brought his students to the courthouse before. Members of the class head to the courtrooms while they’re studying court processes and procedures.
“It takes what we’re learning in class about how the court system works and they get to see it in real life,” Skalberg said. “So it’s a very practical application of what we’re learning in class. It also opens up a lot of questions that students have when we see things in person.”
The class will have a good discussion when it meets again Thursday, Skalberg said.
“I think it’s also a good career exploration opportunity to see what the professionals in the field of law do on a daily basis,” he said.
During breaks in his morning session, Butler answered a few questions and talked to the students. One student asked how he became a judge. As a young lawyer, he fell in love with the trial process, so becoming a judge was a natural progression, he said.
The students also got to see a Somali interpreter work when a plea was entered.
Skalberg asked Dorwart how a plea agreement is reached. “Very painfully,” she said. In a good plea agreement, no one is happy, but the parties involved settle on something.
Before she gives the go-ahead on a deal, she asks the victim what he or she wants. Skalberg pointed out that she also speaks Spanish, which is very helpful in her job.
Works said that even if his clients are guilty, his job is to make sure the system treats them fairly.
The most powerful person in the system, he said, is the prosecutor, who makes a lot of key decisions. The only weapon the public defender has is forcing the state to go to trial. That insistence makes them so irritated that they’ll be more open to compromise.
One of the things that Stacianna Huston noticed was that “there’s a different type of typewriter in the courtroom.” She was referring to the machine used by the court reporter.
A real courtroom is “completely different” from courtrooms on TV, Huston said. On TV, the judge wields a gavel and “there’s always a jury there,” she said. But in the courtrooms she visited Tuesday, there were “just the judge and the person who keeps his schedule, and people who are there to support” him.
Huston, a junior, is planning to go into agribusiness.
“I’m taking a foundations of agribusiness class and I really enjoy what I’m studying,” said Huston, whose uncle owns a farm.
Another of the students, Angel Gomez, is interested in becoming a lawyer. To explore that interest, he’s taking part in mock trial. The only time he had been to the courthouse before was seeing the Goldilocks trial as a third-grader.
Gomez also said court proceedings on TV are different from real life.
“On TV, there’s a lot of drama” and “making people look bad,” he said. Tuesday’s proceedings were calmer.
McKenna Marsh said field trips are helpful. Students can check to see if a job is “something that we see ourselves doing.”
Compared to the legal system on TV, a real courtroom is “very anticlimactic, but it’s still interesting,” Marsh said.
Watching legal proceedings on TV, “everyone is either corrupt or not doing what they’re supposed to,” said Alejandra Castro.
In real life, people are “trying to find proof that you’re either guilty or innocent,” said Castro, who wants to be a cardiologist or go into law enforcement.
Works also pointed out how TV characters differ from real life. He’s a defense attorney, he said, so on TV, “I’m a bad guy, and my client is guilty.”
