Seventy-two years after they graduated from Grand Island Senior High, the class of 1947 still gets together.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month. This week, nine members of the class assembled at Riverside Lodge.
The classmates enjoy seeing each other.
“We kind of encourage each other to keep going,” says Ann (Augustine) Martin.
So many of her friends are gone that Martin wants “to take advantage of my friends who are still here.”
These graduates attended the old Grand Island Senior High, which was on Elm Street between Fifth and Sixth. That structure is still standing.
And so are the 1947 graduates who continue to meet each month.
Their last reunion was their 65th. The group is unlikely to have another. But Jack Sorensen, a member of the class, encouraged them to continue to meet on their own.
How different were things when this group went to high school?
— Memorial Stadium wasn’t yet built. That stadium began hosting football games the fall after they graduated. Before the new stadium, games were played in the Pier Park area.
— Girls who wanted to wear jeans had to buy the type made for boys. Girls’ jeans weren’t being manufactured yet. One day, GISH female students who wore jeans to school were told to go home and change.
— Ladies were expected to wear hats and gloves and carry purses to church and events such as concerts. At that time, some clothing was acceptable and some was not, Martin said.
— Most students walked or rode a bike to school. Some families — let alone students — didn’t own a car. Another option was taking a city bus.
— Because of the war, the speed limit was 35 mph, even out in the country. “It took a while to go anywhere,” Annette (Stoppkotte) Davis said.
— Hosiery was tough to obtain. Silk and nylon (invented in 1938) were in short supply. So women applied bronze makeup to their legs.
Some of the 1947 graduates know each other now better than they did then. Carline (Clausen) Denman, for instance, didn’t know Donna (Bilon) Moyer.
Students came to GISH from Walnut, Barr and Trinity Lutheran. Country kids made up another group.
Denman was one of the country kids, who shared rides to school. Denman wasn’t able to take part in activities after school, because she had to get home to milk cows.
— The young people attended movies at the Capitol, Grand, Majestic and Island. Couples danced at the Glovera Ballroom.
Some members of the group have known each other a long time.
Martin, Moyer, Helen (Musselman) Plunkett, Jim McElroy, Joyce (Zuspan) Lane and Barbara (Finley) Brown went to Wasmer Elementary School together, beginning in the fall of 1934.
World War II arrived five and a half years before they graduated from high school. “That war started to interrupt and change our lives,” Moyer said.
The marching band didn’t have uniforms, because the war was on and the uniforms were too old, Davis said. When the students performed, they wore white pants and white shirts.
There was a shortage of teachers during World War II, so the schools resurrected retired teachers, Moyer said.
Grand Island was full of servicemen, including B-17 and B-29 pilots and mechanics from the Grand Island Army Air Force Base. The Cornhusker Ordnance Plant was going strong, and the sugar beet factory was operating.
Plunkett’s family took in some of the people who needed housing. The military “asked people to open their homes,” she said.
The 1947 graduates remember going to canteen dances, the root beer stand and symphony concerts.
They have fond memories of delicious sandwiches served at the Maid-Rite Cafe. “Nobody has ever really found the secret” to those sandwiches, Martin said.
The war brought a shortage of gas, tires and sugar. If you were short of one but had plenty of another, coupons were traded. A local grocer was known to be good at producing the needed items.
A total of 274 people graduated from GISH in May of 1947. But 60 of those weren’t really part of the class. They had earned their GEDs after leaving high school.
The class documentation is provided by Plunkett, who has compiled a very complete book full of photos, documents and clippings. Like Lane, Plunkett lives in Omaha.
Two members of the class were Allene and Milan Bish.
The latter was appointed in 1980 by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.