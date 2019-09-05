Fourth- and fifth-graders at Grand Island Public Schools will have an opportunity to elevate their music skills through the GIPS Children’s Choir.
The GIPS Children’s Choir, now in its second year, will hold auditions from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 17 and 19, in the Barr Middle School choir room. Parents will be notified of the directors’ decision via email by Sept. 23.
The first rehearsal will be Oct. 3. The choir will rehearse on Thursdays in the Barr Middle School choir room from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a $10 fee to help cover the cost of t-shirts and music. Students will be expected to attend all rehearsals.
Bobby Jacobs, Shoemaker Elementary music teacher, co-directed the choir last year with his wife, Alyssa, a Barr Middle School music teacher. This year he will continue to direct, this time co-directing with his mom, Carla, the new music teacher at Lincoln and Knickrehm elementaries. Alyssa will also continue to help with the choir.
Bobby and Carla are excited to co-direct with one another, as they share a passion for teaching music to the next generation of community members.
Bobby Jacobs said the GIPS Children’s Choir is for any fourth- and fifth-grade students in the district and is the next tier in music opportunities.
“There are so many talented kids in our district, and we want to give them another opportunity to grow and to shine,” Carla said. “Music is part of being human. That’s part of the beauty when participating in a choir.”
Students who make the GIPS Children’s Choir will learn how to read choral music, sing two-part harmonies and melodies, improve their singing technique and will perform in the community. Students will be up for a fun challenge, with the end goal being a beautiful sound.
Bobby said there’s something special about a large group of talented young musicians singing together. This year, the choir will get to perform with the Grand Island Senior High band and orchestra at their concerts.
“When you hear these kids sing, it’ll touch your heart,” Bobby said.
To audition for the GIPS Children’s Choir and for more information, contact Bobby Jacobs at jjacobs@gips.org, Carla Jacobs at cjacobs@gips.org, or contact your local GIPS elementary school.
