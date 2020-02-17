The Diocese of Grand Island has named a new diocesan superintendent, effective July 1.
On Monday, the diocese announced that Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle will assume the role as diocesan superintendent in addition to his principal duties. He will succeed Greg Logsdon, who will retire in June after serving as diocesan superintendent since his retirement as GICC principal in 2014.
The diocese superintendent oversees educational policy for all 12 schools in the Diocese of Grand Island.
“Jordan understands education from the inside out,” said Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt. “His vision and energy, supported by a steadfast commitment to his Catholic faith, is the kind of leadership that will further develop the mission of Catholic schools in our diocese. He is an excellent leader.”
Hanefeldt added that while the role of diocesan superintendent is a part-time position, he is confident that Engle will “embrace these additional duties with the same dedication and leadership that he has demonstrated as principal at GICC.”
Engle said it is “truly a privilege” for him and his family to have the opportunity for him to serve the Diocese of Grand Island as diocese superintendent.
“I wholeheartedly believe in Catholic education and I look forward to a future of providing quality Catholic education to youth throughout the diocese,” he said.
